Delaney Milan, Miss Carnaval Miami 2024

MIAMI.- With the election of the young Delaney Milan as Miss Carnaval Miami 2024, the Kiwanis Foundation of Little Havana embarks on a new annual route of celebrating Hispanic roots in South Florida, while putting a face to its philanthropic actions in order to positively impact the lives of teenagers and their families.

After several rounds of competition between 18 candidates from various national origins, which included catwalks and key questions to understand the community and human projection of each candidate, Milan obtained the crown and is now getting ready to represent the Kiwanis in a series of events throughout the country. throughout 2024.

Upon receiving the title, the winner expressed that she felt a great responsibility from that moment on with the community, with the sponsors and above all with the children who are beneficiaries of the Foundation.

She told DIARIO LAS AMERICAS that, having suffered from dyslexia, she is very sensitive to the search for tools to train and empower adolescents and young people.

Likewise, Delaney Milan said that she plans to follow the Miss Carnival tradition on her own terms. As a recipient of a Bachelor’s degree in Biology, the young woman wants topics such as healthy eating to be on the agenda, to educate children in healthy eating habits.

In her social networks, where it is also possible to observe the young woman’s career as a model, one can appreciate her way of seeing life, her empathetic nature and the priority she gives to her studies.

Both her speech of gratitude after winning the Miss Carnival crown and a post dedicated to her late mother reveal the authenticity of the young woman by showing her emotions and offering to support others.

When the President of Kiwanis of Little Havana, Pablo Lau, announced the coronation of the new Miss Miami Carnival, he referred to the young women who have become ambassadors of the organization throughout the different editions. We are witnesses; We must not forget the essences of this holiday, which, he said, are in the community and in charitable acts.

The Miss Carnaval Miami 2024 election ceremony begins the tour of ‘the largest Latin party in the US’, which includes art, music and food fairs from March 2 and 3 in Miracle Mile, Coral Gables, as well as the Festival Calle Ocho music, starting March 10; charity galas, domino tournaments (for adults) and soccer tournaments (for children).

On the other hand, the Miami Carnival, a celebration of the cultural wealth of South Florida that year after year brings together crowds around music, gastronomy and traditions, elected as Kings, for the 2024 edition, the members by Gente de Zona, Alexander Delgado and Randy Malcom.

As described on its website, Carnaval Miami 2024 showcases the best of art, music, fashion, food and sports through a series of captivating events that attract an average of one million attendees each year.

Carnaval Miami is powered by volunteers from the Kiwanis Club of Little Havana and benefits the youth development programs of the Kiwanis Foundation of Little Havana. It represents a $40 million economic impact for local artists, vendors and small businesses throughout the Greater Miami area.