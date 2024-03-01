Bad Bunny present the 2024 Oscar Awards

It is not that the planet stops moving, it is just that the translation and rotation of the Earth occurs around Los Angeles. The weeks before the Oscars are the high movie season, the perfect excuse to pay the subscription to that platform that seems to monopolize all the series one looks for; are the ideal topic of conversation if one wants to appear informed about the cultural world and current events. Just that. There are not a few sectors that lend their shoulder to the seventh art to show off a solid union. A fraternity that this year has many faces. Starting with the Bad Bunny.

The Latin presence in the Teatro Dolby It was already insured. But the sky and the stars have that: that when you think you are very high you can always climb higher and multiply the number of stars. The Puerto Rican singer has been confirmed by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences as one of the presenters of the 96th edition of the most prestigious gala in the world of cinema.

Although It is unknown what his exact responsibility will be. Whether handing out a statuette or driving some part of the night, it seems that the role of the artist will be of great relevance. His presence has been guaranteed through the second announcement of names that will present the evening along with that of Chris Hemsworth, Dwayne Johnson The RockMichael Keaton, Regina King, Jennifer Lawrence, Kate McKinnon, Rita Moreno, John Mulaney, Catherine OHara, Octavia Spencer y Ramy Youssef.

This flood of names adds to those confirmed in the first announcement. Nothing more and nothing less than Mahershala Ali, Nicolas Cage, Jamie Lee Curtis, Brendan Fraser, Jessica Lange, Matthew McConaughey, Lupita NyongO, Al Pacino, Michelle Pfeiffer, Ke Huy Quan, Sam Rockwell, Michelle Yeoh y Zendaya.

A versatile artist

Bad Bunny’s face is supremely known in the industria musical. It doesn’t need any introduction. Without going any further, Puerto Ricans were, worldwide, the most listened to artist on Spotify for three consecutive years: 2020, 2021 and 2022.

Related news

It is true that last year he was ousted, in addition to the phenomenon swiftie and the astronomical rise of an unstoppable Taylor Swift. However, his album A Summer Without You, which was released last July, became the most listened to of all time on the platform. No half measures.

Less known are his forays into the film industry. Which there are also. Benito Martínez Ocasioreal name of the artist, played one of the main roles in Cassandroa film released last year and starring Gael García Bernal, and he enjoyed another important role in Bullet Traina film that was released a year earlier and had himself as the main actor. Brad Pitt. They both have something in common. The Oscars. Brad because he has one and Bad because he introduces them.