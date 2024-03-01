Miami hosts first graduation of balloon art professionals

MIAMI.- There is no formula to become a graduate professional. It is a process that has to do with discipline, personality, perseverance, talent, and having enough acuity to take advantage of any opportunity. Like the one provided by DecoLovers Institute, a study center approved and certified by the Florida Department of Education that offers the first diploma Professional Balloon Designer taught at the national level. A program founded and directed by two Venezuelan immigrant sisters, whose names today go around the world.

On January 17, dozens of art professionals with custody They made history, not by being the first generation of DecoLovers Institute graduates, but by being the first class that demonstrated to the world that balloon art design is a professional career that should be recognized, valued, and respected throughout the world. said Iravid Nieves, president of DecoLovers Institute, a study house that has provided more than 600 diplomas.

I always had the dream of graduating. Hearing my name before going up to a podium to receive my professional title, and that dream came true in Miami, added the young woman who, with her cap and gown, moved the audience at the Miami Dade County Auditorium along with her sister and partner, Gnesis Nieves. , co-founder of Decorations Globos and DecoLovers Institute.

This graduacin It represents an accumulation of learning obtained during 12 years of entrepreneurship. It represents the lessons after countless setbacks and successes that were condensed into six months of intensive study. DecoLovers Institute is based on our experience, but also on the work and expertise of all our teachers who bet everything to train comprehensive professionals, said Gnesis Nieves, who highlighted that as in any graduation, this is just the beginning of a path of Success for new balloon art professionals.

Be bold, daring, persevering, resilient, and never stop practicing, because practice makes perfect. Sometimes the biggest opportunities are where we least expect them, added Gnesis Nieves, who serves as director of education at DecoLovers Institute.

Graduates from Australia, Germany, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Spain, Guatemala, Honduras, England, Italy, Jamaica, Mexico, Nicaragua, Holland, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, Panama, Salvador, Sweden, Venezuela, and from various cities in the United States, gathered at the Miami Dade County Auditorium in an event that the City of the Sun will never forget, since it represents the realization of an American dream that remains more alive than ever.

About the graduate and its leaders

Decorating with balloons is an art that requires skill, knowledge, basic skills and a lot of practical work, hence the relevance of DecoLovers Institute, an academy that exalts empirical work, but at the same time educates about raw materials, colorimetry, finances, new techniques, and sustainability.

The sisters Gnesis and Iravid Nieves became known worldwide through the documentary My sister, directed by EMMY Award winner Julio Mndez (2020). In addition, they managed to win a Guinness Record with the help of his friend Francisco González, designing the phrase with 7,236 balloons, in the middle of the pandemic. And, finally, their international recognition was consolidated as founders of Decoraciones Globos, the balloon art company with the most followers on social networks worldwide.

The DecoLovers Institute diploma lasts three months, a period of time in which students must complete 81 academic hours with practical and theoretical activities distributed in classes from Monday to Friday, in which 90 minutes of daily study are required. Classes are in Spanish and the diploma is sent to the students’ homes via certified mail at no additional cost.

For more information visit www.decoloversinstitute.com.