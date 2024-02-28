What the scene in Miami presents this week

There will be a big party at the Koubek Center, 2705 SW 3 St., Miami , 33135, to celebrate architecture, arts and culture during the open house of the center and Miami Dade College, which manages the Koubek. On Friday, March 1, from 6 to 9 pm, it will present a program of music, dance, film and visual arts, with the purpose of publicizing the possibilities of the center and what it does throughout the year to revitalize the cultural movement. of Miami. Event is free and open to the public.

portable universe

The gallery of the Artefactus Cultural Center will have a new exhibition starting March 1, at 8:30 pm: portable universe, by Cuban visual artist Carlos Estvez. The author of the pieces is Winner of the Joan Mitchell Foundation Painters; Sculptors Grant, the Cintas Scholarship for Visual Arts and the Grand Prize at the First Salon of Contemporary Cuban Art in Havana. Estvez has resided in Miami since 2004. During the opening of the exhibition, Estvez will be accompanied by the painter Carlos Artime, director of the Galera de Artefactus program, and the lutenist Manuel Paneque Lahenz. Artefactus Cultural Center, 12302 SW 133 Ct., Miami, 33186.

National Ballet of Spain at the Miami Flamenco Festival

Once again the National Ballet of Spain (BNE) performs before the Miami public, with a variety of shows, traditional dances and other rhythms. For 45 years, the BNE has carried the essence of Spain around the world.

“The company’s repertoire includes classic works of the 20th century, as well as bold new choreography such as Invocacin, a program created by the director of the BNE, Rubn Olmo, that pays tribute to the past masters of the castauela style known as Escuela Bolera. With this tour and visit to Miami, the ballet pays tribute to the legacy of Paco de Luca, on the 10th anniversary of his death.

Presentations on Friday the 1st and Saturday the 2nd, at 8 pm, and Sunday the 3rd, at 3 pm, at the Adrienne Arsht Center, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 33132. Tickets from $25, at (786) 468-2081 .

Microtheatre

Since the authorities closed the Microtheater containers in downtown Miami, the concept has reinvented itself as Microtheater on Tour, performing in different spaces in the city. For the month of March, they will be presented at the Miami International Fine Arts (MIFA), 5900 NW 74 Avenue, Miami, 33166, with performances on Fridays and Saturdays at 8 pm, until the 23rd. Three texts in commemoration of the month of women: my love by Yesler De La Cruz; The layer written by Alberto García, and falling in love by the author of Ailin Zaninovich. Entries 35.

Film at the Bill Cosford Cinema

The film Nor wolves nor lambsby co-producer, co-writer and actor, Ignacio Isusi, directed by José Luis Acosta, is presented on Friday, March 1, at 7 pm, at the Bill Cosford Cinema of the University of Miami, 5030 Brunson Dr., Coral Gables , 33146. The Spaniard Ignacio Isusi has described his work: In Neither wolves nor lambs, I wanted to take the viewer into the soul of two twin brothers. Victims disguised as executioners who compete for the recognition and love of a father. In this suspense film, the viewer is trapped in an exciting intellectual duel. It is an old mystery story, told like the stories of before.

Afterglow

The work continues to attract the public Afterglow by S. Asher Gelman, under the direction of Kevin Cass at the Tower Theater, 1508 SW 8 Street, Miami, 33135. Performances on Friday, March 1, Saturday, March 2 and Sunday, March 3, at 8 pm. The work is defined by its director as challenging the limits of love and desire. The text follows the lives of Josh and Alex, a married and successful couple who, in their desire to explore the unknown, propose to open the relationship to experiment. The piece is performed by actors Rafael Farello, Claudio Medina and Santi Garca. It is specified that it is not suitable for children under 18 years of age. Tickets at Ticketplate.

En Books & Books

The Colombian writer and communicator Luz Mara Doria, presents her book, How much does what happens to you weigh you? The writer, who is also a producer for the Univision network, has published several books, including Woman of my dreams, Your stellar moment y The art of not being left wanting. His new book is an inspiring text. On the back cover it reads: I want to talk to your heart about all that burden that weighs it down and is crushing it. Of that pain with which I left you that news that you did not expect to receive. Of sadness for that loss that makes your life not look like what it was. And I also want to talk to you. Yes, you who don’t tell anyone about your suffering and swallow it whole so they don’t notice. And it’s not that it doesn’t weigh you down, but that you know how to carry it. Friday, March 1, at 7 pm, at Books & Books, 265 Aragon Ave., Coral Gables.

Cubic stories

The comedy Cubic stories It is presented at the Trail Theater, the comedy venue par excellence in South Florida. Three of the most recognized Cuban actors in Miami, Susana Pérez, Alberto Pujol and Carlos Acosta Milín, come together to perform three short comedies that will touch the hearts of viewers, while making them laugh out loud. This production is directed by Yusnel Surez. Performances Saturday the 2nd, at 8 pm and Sunday the 3rd at 5 pm, at the Trail Theater, 3715 SW 8 St., Miami, 33134. Reservations at (305) 443-1009.

Butterflies after the rain

The month of March opens on the Miami scene with the re-release of Butterflies after the rain, the work of Argentine Rafael Nofal under the direction of José Manuel Domnguez and Micheline Calvert, in a production by Antiheroes Project. This is the story of two highly dangerous individuals, the kind that butterflies can see after the rain. The work points to the stark human gesture, simple, but not simple, and is developed with everyday but forceful actions. The staging features the performances of Grettel Trujillo and Joel Sotolongo. Performances on Saturday the 2nd, at 8:30 pm, and Sunday the 3rd, at 5 pm, at the Artefactus Cultural Center, 12302 SW 133 Ct., Miami, 33186. Admission $30.

Chili Cook-Off

The ninth annual Chili Cook-Off event held in Pinecrest will take place on Saturday, March 2, from 12 to 5 pm, at Pinecrest Gardens, 11000 Red Road, Pinecrest, 33156. During the day, There will be a culinary show that promises a day of delicious flavors, lively entertainment and community spirit, the promotional note highlights. This year the culinary festival will have a special Home Cook session, where food lovers can show off their chili-making skills, accompanied by professional chefs. Music and dancing are announced, in addition, mechanical bulls and a classic car exhibition. Admission $10 for adults and $8 for children. Tickets on the page: www.pinecrestgardens.org .

OMAR SOSA

For 17 years, the Global Cuba Fest has highlighted the values ​​of Cuban music. Rhythms, cadences, sounds that create and are enriched on the Island and in the world where many Cuban artists reside and project the best Cuban music internationally. On Saturday, March 2, at 8 pm, pianist and composer Omar Sosa and his American Quartet will perform at the Miami Beach Bandshell, 7275 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, 33141. Sosa has been nominated for the prestigious Grammy Awards. Tickets from $46.

Under therapy

It is not just a work; It is an experience that will transform your way of seeing theater, which is highlighted in the promotion of this play that has been running for several weeks in scenes with great public acceptance at Teatro 8. In the play, three couples meet in the same place to discuss their problems. problems and conflicts, but the session turns out to be quite unusual, since the psychologist has left a series of envelopes with instructions that the patients must follow. What begins as a conventional therapy quickly turns into chaos full of surprises and also humor. Under therapy by the Argentine playwright Matas del Federico, under the direction of Jessica Álvarez Diguez and Alejandro Vales, who are also part of the cast, along with Claudia Albertario, Gabriela González, Gabriel Martina and Sal Mauricio Mendoza. Performances on Saturday, March 2 at 8:30 and Sunday, March 3 at 5 pm. Reservations at (305) 541-4841. Theater 8, 2173 SW 8 Street, Miami, 33135.

music festival

The city of Miami Garden will receive more than 400 students from 12 schools in that city, for the 3er. Annual Miami Gardens Young Music Festival, on Saturday, March 2, from 6 pm, at the Betty T. Fergurson Recreational Complex, 3000 NW 199 St., Miami Gardens, 33056. Young musicians will be on stage, among singers, dancers and instrumentalists. A day to highlight the values ​​of youth in the field of music. The event is free and open to the public.

Concert at the MDCA

Puerto Rican musician and producer Tony Toyn joins the long-awaited concert Marinel a voice, by soprano Marinel Cruz at the Miami Dade County Auditorium on Sunday, March 3. Puerto Rican soprano Marinel Cruz has sung with major orchestras around the world, including the Puerto Rico Symphony Orchestra and the Odessa Philharmonic Orchestra, in Ukraine, among many others. For his part, Tony Toyn, since his arrival in Miami in 2018, has left a mark on the local music scene, standing out for his mastery of the Puerto Rican cuatro and his energetic performance on stage. The show is under the direction of pianist José Negroni. Miami-Dade County Auditorium, 2901 West Flagler St., Miami, 33135. Phone: (305) 547-5414.

Olivia Rodrigo concert

The young singer, songwriter and actress Olivia Rodrigo arrives at the Kaseya Center, 601 Biscayne Boulevard, Miami, 33132, on Wednesday, March 6, at 7:30, with her Olivia Rodrigo Guts World Tour. After his debut with the single Drivers License, with which he debuted, broke several records and became one of the best-selling ballads in English, which projected his career. Then he records his album Sour, for which he received very good reviews, including several awards, including three Grammy Awards. Now on tour with his new production Guts, is presented to the Miami public. Tickets at: