Abdn Prats and Emilia Cper: a relationship united by the Copa del Rey and Mallorca

The Prats Cper family has an affair with the Copa del Rey. The Mallorca footballer, Abdn Prats, top scorer of this edition of the KO competition along with Asier Villalibre, He has been the partner for more than four years of Emilia Céper, the daughter of the famous coach of the Balearic team, Héctor Céper. The Argentine coach led the club to the final of the Copa del Rey in 1998 in his first season at the helm of the vermilion team.

The first Instagram publication in which the striker and his partner appear together dates from February 13, 2020, although the friendship between the two came from before. A few months later, Prats shared a photograph in which he wrote: My little monkey, how lucky to have found you in this dystopia. The fans of the vermilion club have already begun to joke about the perfect Mallorcan soldier who would be their son.

At the moment they are not in it, at least as far as we know. Emilia was born in 1992, although she has lived in Mallorca since 1998. He studied in Palma and passed his university studies in Law at the CEU San Pablo University and, later,complete your training with a postgraduate degree at the Complutense University of Madrid.

Although Abdán is more inclined to share photographs of his football day on his Instagram account, there is always room for his partner. Thus, thanks to their profile, you can see some of the trips that the couple has enjoyed in recent years: such as to Stockholm or Naples. She is not very given to doing it either, although on her Twitter account she does not stop sharing content from both her boyfriend and her father, the current Syria coach.

The final on April 6 in La Cartuja will have a special meaning for the Mallorcan striker. In 1998, Mallorca led by Cper reached the final, losing on penalties against Barcelona in which they had a shot to win. An unfortunate memory to try to erase, with an eye to his family, one of the great vermilion idols in the recent history of the club.