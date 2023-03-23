John Legend gives tips for an active sex life with children

tz stars

Split

The US model Chrissy Teigen (l) and the musician John Legend at the 74th Tony Awards. In a podcast, they both reveal intimate things. © Evan Agostini/Invision via AP/dpa

Still having a sexy time in the bedroom with three kids? The singer knows how it works and has now revealed it.

Los Angeles – ‘All of Me’ singer John Legend, 44, has revealed how he and his wife Chrissy Teigen keep their sex life going despite having young children at home. Speaking on the video podcast Call Her Daddy, the Grammy winner laughed about the secret: “Our kids always find a way into our room. So we have to lock the door if we want to have a good time.”

It also helps to incorporate romantic gestures into everyday family life and to consciously take time for each other.

The couple, who have been married since 2013, repeatedly discuss intimate topics in public. For example, the couple announced in October 2020 that they had lost their third child, a boy, in the 20th week of pregnancy. At the beginning of this year they finally became parents again: After daughter Luna (6) and son Miles (4) Esti Maxine Stephens saw the light of day. dpa