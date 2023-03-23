File number XY: In these cases, the police are again asking for help

Essen.

Aktenzeichen XY: This time several cold cases were also discussed. After the broadcast, the police received information. Those are the tracks.

File number XY on ZDF: The police have again asked for the help of the population.

In the show on Wednesday (March 22), presenter Rudi Cerne also presented several cold cases.

An overview: The police are following these tracks after the program “Aktenzeichen XY”.

It has been running since 1967 TV show “Aktenzeichen XY unsolved” on the German screens. Eduard Zimmermann moderated the program at the beginning, but Rudi Cerne from Herne has been in front of the camera since 2002. Month after month, the police ask for help and are looking for whistleblowers in the population. Shortly after the program on March 22nd Valuable information was received by the police and we collected it.

File number XY: These notes were received after the broadcast

The Murder of Sonja Engelbrecht was already a topic in the a few weeks ago Cold case shipment of file number XY . The Kripo Munich hoped for clues to the remains of a blanket in which the body was wrapped. It is possible that it is now clear where the blanket was sold at the time, it is said. In addition, viewers responded to the question of people who carried out renovation work in 1994/95 and had a connection to Kipfenberg in the Eichstätt district. The body was found in a nearby wooded area.

The Murder of Gitta Schnieder was another "Cold Case" in the show. She was murdered in Buchholz in der Nordheide in 1989. According to the police, information has already been received about the profile of the perpetrator presented. These must now be evaluated.

Also the Murder of Jutta Hoffmann had this LKA Hessen recently reopened. The 15-year-old schoolgirl was killed on her way home in 1986 after visiting an outdoor pool. In "Aktenzeichen XY" the investigators presented a detailed profile of the perpetrator – which resulted in many tips being received during the program. The police are now reporting one concrete track , which leads to Northern Germany. In addition, the first name "Peter" could play a role, it is said. The spectators also reported an Adidas bag and a conspicuous bath towel – these items have disappeared from the victim's possession since the crime.

Also the Mord an Lothar Senz was the subject of the show. The 71-year-old wheelchair user was murdered in his apartment in May 2022 with numerous stab wounds. The Saarbrücken Kripo has presented a detailed description of the perpetrators, and a reward of 5,000 euros is also being offered for information that leads to clarification. After the broadcast there was no update as to whether helpful information had been received





File number XY: These cases from NRW were a topic on the show

In September 2020, the IT system at the University Hospital in Düsseldorf collapsed. Hackers have attacked the hospital, surgeries have to be postponed, the emergency room is closed. It turns out the attack was an accident. When the hackers learn they've attacked a hospital, they help unlock the data, but the damage is done. However, various police agencies, including FBI and LKA North Rhine-Westphalia – has now succeeded in striking suspected members of the responsible hacker group.

It's about a big drug find in Siegburg near Bonn . In late October, two women noticed an acrid odor emanating from a storage room. When asked about this, a man ran away in a panic. Police made a colossal discovery of at least 180 kilograms of marijuana and at least 1.6 kilograms of cocaine in the room. The drugs were apparently transported hidden in fertilizer boxes. The street value: Up to two million euros.

Die CID Bonn is looking for a brutal bank robber. In a Sparkasse branch in Bonn's Duisdorf district, the young man waits patiently in front of the customer counters – then he pulls out a gas pistol. Who can identify the man in the surveillance camera images?

After the broadcast, there was no update from the police on the cases from NRW as to whether helpful information had been received or not.

File number XY: The program also runs in the ZDF media library

Rudi Cerne and the ZDF team go on the air regularly. If you missed the issue, you can watch it afterwards in the ZDF media library. The next show is on Wednesday (April 12) at 8:15 p.m. on ZDF.

