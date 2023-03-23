The bachelor just a stepping stone? Bad rumors after the first kiss

Popping champagne corks, it’s raining gold tinsel, a woman is happy and twelve are looking into the tube for the time being: “The Bachelor” kisses in the current episode of his search for love on TV (Wednesdays, 8:15 p.m., RTL) for the first time one of the candidates.

But before that he demands almost impossible: He wants to know from the single women themselves who deserves a rose the most: “Who suits me best? I trust you there,” tears the bachelor in a letter. “Can you give your own name?” Yolanda from Hamburg asks like a shot. Unfortunately, the rules of the game don’t allow for that. Everyone has to nominate a competitor. There is no limit to the joy of this.

Leyla is sure: “My name will not come up.” But the other women choose the 26-year-old integration worker and operator of an online shop from Frankfurt: “Leyla has one huge heart and is always there for everyone here“She praises Angelina. The chosen one herself can hardly believe her luck: “Oh no, now I’m happy like a biscuit!”I do not care“, she claims, “I want a rose anyway because he gives it to me, not because other people give it to me.” That would also be clarified.