The bachelor just a stepping stone? Bad rumors after the first kiss

In the fourth episode there is the first kiss of this “Bachelor” season: 32-year-old Lisa is the lucky one. Meanwhile, a rumor is making the rounds in the villa: one of the women is supposed to be taking part out of sheer calculation. She supposedly wants to be the new “Bachelorette”, whispers one of her competitors.
Popping champagne corks, it’s raining gold tinsel, a woman is happy and twelve are looking into the tube for the time being: “The Bachelor” kisses in the current episode of his search for love on TV (Wednesdays, 8:15 p.m., RTL) for the first time one of the candidates.
But before that he demands almost impossible: He wants to know from the single women themselves who deserves a rose the most: “Who suits me best? I trust you there,” tears the bachelor in a letter. “Can you give your own name?” Yolanda from Hamburg asks like a shot. Unfortunately, the rules of the game don’t allow for that. Everyone has to nominate a competitor. There is no limit to the joy of this.
Leyla is sure: “My name will not come up.” But the other women choose the 26-year-old integration worker and operator of an online shop from Frankfurt: “Leyla has one huge heart and is always there for everyone here“She praises Angelina. The chosen one herself can hardly believe her luck: “Oh no, now I’m happy like a biscuit!”I do not care“, she claims, “I want a rose anyway because he gives it to me, not because other people give it to me.” That would also be clarified.
Bumpy getting to know each other for the Bachelor
A short time later emerges David Jackson surprisingly in the villa and kidnapped the winner of the preliminary rose for a private conversation. There, the quick-witted feel-good cannon turns into a within seconds bundle of nerves. “Are you attracted to Dubai?” the 32-year-old wants to see what she thinks of his current place of residence. Leyla’s answer: “I have no idea.”
It would be “everything a bit difficult”, the bachelor comments on the bumpy getting to know each other afterwards. “I have a little feeling that Leyla with the handbrake on drives,” he complains. “He radiates something that makes me nervous all the time does,” Leyla summarizes her emotional state. Actually, she is happy that “a man has finally managed to trigger something like that in me again”.
First kiss was “so not panted”
On a group date, the bachelor then gets closer to competitor Chiara – with a massage. “I noticed again today that Chiara just a lot of depth brings”, the bachelor then enthuses about the 26-year-old, because it was also said that not just kneaded. The other women are sure that there is more between the two: “Go see if they smooch!”, Giovanna first asks Tami and then Jana. Both wave their hand.
The first kiss does not come with Chiara, but with single Lisa. After another group date (roller skating!) even more time with the bachelor’s degree spend. Already on the last single date, the two got closer, a Kiss was in the air. This time the time has actually come: When Lisa just wants to lean closer to David on the couch, he takes the chance by the forelock.
Lisa seems a little surprised: “It wasn’t actually planned that way. I just wanted to have a look …” she says embarrassed. David Jackson: “Never mind” Mit doesn’t always have to be according to a plan“He says and grins. “I’ll keep it to myself whether he’s good at kissing,” the 32-year-old keeps secret. But the women in the villa then find out very well that the kiss happened.
The rumor mill is bubbling: Who is playing wrong here?
“Back to the 90s” is the motto on the night of the roses. The ladies and David enjoy a boisterous evening, but the bachelor is not free from concerns: “I’m always worried that I might have one make wrong decision‘ he muses. What if one of the women isn’t serious about him? Alyssa hits that line with a whispered message that will cause quite a stir: ‘There’s a person here who said things to me once, where i just know she is not here for him. And it’s one of his favorites. Her The goal is to become a bachelorette“She tells Tami and Angelina. She’s flabbergasted: “Crazy!”
But who are you talking about?? Chiara, described by Rebecca as very “loud”, as one who “always has to be the center of attention”? Or is it the TV-experienced Colleen, who even the bachelor feared was looking for new followers rather than a place in his heart? Unfortunately, the solution to this hot rumor is not yet available in this episode – not even from Alyssa: “I’ll just leave it at that for now“, she says and smiles conspiratorially.