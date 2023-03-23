“Mission Impossible”: an unexpected return in the 8th installment

Rolf Saxon, who played a CIA employee in a memorable scene from the first film in the series, will make his big comeback in the eighth part of the adventures of Ethan Hunt.

An unexpected return to the franchise Mission Impossible. Rolf Saxon, who played a CIA employee in a memorable scene from the first film in the series, will make his big comeback in the eighth installment of the adventures of Ethan Hunt, Dead Reckoning.

The announcement was made by Christopher McQuarrie, the director of the upcoming Mission Impossible, on his Instagram account. Rolf Saxon played in 1996 William Donloe, a CIA analyst manipulated by Ethan Hunt to obtain secret documents.

According to the first information available on Dead Reckoning, this diptych will be linked to the first part of Brian de Palma. Henry Czerny, who played in the first film of 1996 Eugene Kittridge, the superior of Ethan Hunt, will also be back.

At the cinema in July

Four months before its release, the seventh part of Mission Impossible, Dead Reckoning – Part One, remains a very mysterious film. The story is still kept secret despite a first teaser available for several months.

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Onedirected like the two previous installments of the franchise by Christopher McQuarrie, will be released on July 12, 2023. We will have to wait until June 26, 2024 to discover the sequel, Dead Reckoning Part Two.

Originally scheduled for July 2020, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One has been postponed several times due to the pandemic, which has complicated its planned filming in the four corners of the world, from Italy to South Africa.

Tom Cruise will be surrounded by Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson and Vanessa Kirby. Hayley Atwell, Pom Klementieff, Rob Delaney and Indira Varma are among the newcomers to the franchise.