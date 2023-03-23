House of History shows Angela Merkel’s mobile phone

Bonn.

Digitization is ripe for the museum: for the first time, the House of History will shed light on the World Wide Web, big data and artificial intelligence.

With more than 400 objects, photos and interactive media stations, that’s easy House of History in Bonn review the far-reaching effects of digitization in Germany. The exhibits include a Cell phone of Angela Merkel and the original manuscript for a calculating machine, with which the polymath Gottfried Wilhelm Leibniz explained his binary number system in 1701. The conversion of analogue information into a binary code forms the basis of the digitalization. The exhibition draws a link to the digitization push caused by the corona pandemic.

The beginnings of digitization were also accompanied by skepticism, especially in Germany. In 1979, the DGB distributed a poster on which a microprocessor could be seen between two women’s fingers under the heading “Small causes – big effect”. “This is what a job killer looks like,” it said. And further: “People play down the term “technical progress”. In plain language, this means nothing more than: Thousands of jobs are being rationalized away.” (dpa)









