Yvonne Woelke’s chat history published: Iris Klein bursts into tears

From: Luke Einkammerer

Supposed and incriminating chat histories of Yvonne Woelke were made public on the internet. Iris Klein expresses himself with a tearful video message.

Mallorca/Hamburg – It is the next big turn in the affair drama of the year: for a few days, news has been circulating that is said to have come from Yvonne Woelke (41) – and that does not portray Peter Klein’s (55) alleged lover in a particularly good light . Iris Klein’s reaction is not long in coming and is emotional and tearful.

“I’m incredibly grateful to Iris”: Supposed chats by Yvonne Woelke published

YouTuber Denny Peletier and influencer Betti Orth, who has always been on Yvonne Woelke’s side in recent weeks, drop the bomb in a joint video. They show Yvonne’s alleged chat history, which Betti was leaked to Instagram, and in which Djamila Rowe’s (55) jungle camp companion seems to make a few serious statements.

“I am incredibly grateful to Iris. Never would I have had this reach without this never-ending drama. I would like to thank her officially, but that doesn’t fit the image I represent of myself,” reads the message, which Denny and Betti say could well be fake. Betti herself is also a topic in the supposed interaction: if the hurtful words really come from Yvonne Woelke, she seems to have only exploited her supporter: “She eats out of my hand and always posts exactly what I want to hear.”

These messages, which are said to come from Yvonne Woelke, were leaked to influencer Betti Orth on Instagram. The “Unter Uns” actress insists that the chat histories are fake. © Screenshot/YouTube/Denny’s Trash Highlights (photomontage)

According to Dennis, Betti and he met Yvonne to discuss where the “Unter Uns” actress promised to let the matter rest in the future and not to comment publicly on the chat history. That the news suddenly came from Yvonne Woelke PICTURE were discussed, hit both of them hard – and inspired them to make the unveiling video. “It has completely lost its credibility for us (…),” complains Denny and Betti promises: “We’re pulling ourselves out of the topic.”

Iris Klein – more than just “the mother of…” Iris Klein is tired of being labeled “the mother of…”. After all, the mother of Daniela Katzenberger and Jenny Frankhauser herself can look back on an eventful career in reality TV. These are the most important stages of her show life: “Big Brother” (2010), “I’m a star – get me out of here!” (2013), “Celebrity Shopping Queen” (2013), “The summer house of the stars – fight of Celebrity Couples” (2020), “The Festival of Reality Stars – Who is the Lightest Candle?” (2021), “Battle of the Reality Stars – Shipwreck on Dream Beach” (2022).

“Grateful that the truth has come to light”: Iris Klein howls on Instagram

In her Instagram story, Yvonne Woelke asserts that the chats are older fakes and have already been reported: “I’m not reacting, I’m reacting and have been for weeks. End of story.” She will probably have to do without the support of Denny and Betti in the future, and her archenemy Iris Klein also feels tempted to revive the drama.

“I swore I would never cry in front of the camera again and show weakness,” she explains on Instagram with swollen eyes. “But I’m glad some are now realizing the truth of why I lost my husband, why our marriage was destroyed, that it was all planned.”

Yvonne Woelke asserts that the chat history currently circulating on the internet is fake. Iris Klein still makes the supposed news very emotional. © Screenshot/Instagram/iris_klein_mama_; Screenshot/Instagram/yvonnewoelke (photomontage)

“I always said it from the beginning and there were still some (…) who didn’t believe me and now I’m just so grateful that the truth has come to light,” continues Daniela Katzenberger’s mother ( 36) continued. “Unfortunately, it won’t change the fact that my husband is still madly in love with this actress and despite everything, our marriage was shattered.”

It remains to be seen when the affair scandal surrounding Yvonne Woelke and the Kleins will finally be over. Meanwhile, Peter Klein explained why he wanted to separate from Iris before the jungle camp. Sources used: YouTube/Dennys Trash Highlights, Instagram/yvonnewoelke, Instagram/iris_klein_mama