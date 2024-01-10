Sofa Vergara returns to television with the Netflix series Griselda

MIAMI.- Sofa Vergara is on tour promoting his new project: the miniseries of Netflix Griselda, that tells the life of Griselda Blanco, a Latina mother in Miami who becomes the leader of one of the most powerful drug trafficking cartels in history between the seventies and eighties.

With this project, of which she is also executive producer, the 51-year-old Colombian is ready to take a new step in her profession, and specifically show her versatility in the Hollywood industry in which she is known as the famous Gloria Delgado-Pritchett, his outstanding character in the series Modern Family.

The actress has made it clear that giving life to the interesting and dangerous character translated into commitment and effort, because as in any role, she had to undergo learning some things to embody it perfectly. In this case, Vergara confessed that not only did she learn to smoke, she also exposed herself to drugs for the first time to make her participation more realistic, reports Infobae.

Griselda

Likewise, he told Al magazine that he thanked Netflix for the opportunity to make the project possible. “There was a lot of fear and work involved. But I was very happy and very content.”

The series is recorded 50% in Spanish and 50% in English, and the actors, mostly Colombian, were selected by Vergara.

“It was exciting because I wanted to do a project that felt real. Being able to work alongside production companies or projects developed in Latin America has always been a challenge, leaving Los Angeles for months on end and then returning is not as easy as it seems. However, , I have always admired Latin talent and especially Colombian talent. For this project, I did not have to leave my home, but I was able to bring all these spectacular actors to work by my side and I was able to choose the actors that I wanted to do this series,” he commented.

Netflix describes the series as: “Griselda’s lethal mix of charm and brutality helps her navigate business and family with ease, earning her the nickname ‘The Godmother.'”

In addition, the cast is made up of Alberto Guerra, Christian Tappan, Martín Rodríguez, Juliana Aidán Martínez, Vanessa Ferlito and, in her first role, Carolina Giraldo (Karol G). Eric Newman and Andrs Baiz, directors of Narcos y Narcos: Mexico They are the creators of the audiovisual project.

awkward interview

During her time in Spain to continue the series’ media tour, Vergara was invited to the program El Hormiguero, hosted by Pablo Motos.

However, the meeting was marked by the driver’s underestimation of the Colombian actress, mainly under the scoop of her character in Modern Familya Latina who had a peculiar accent when modulating the English language.

When remembering Gloria, Motos asked her to say again Modern Familysomething that caught Vergara’s attention, since she did not understand the request.

-“How do you say Modern Family? It’s just in English,” Motos said.

-“Does it go wrong? Oh, because you speak English better than me,” Sofa commented, with seriousness on her face.

The driver, laughing, responded that in fact he could speak English better, to which Sofa asked him: “How many Emmy nominations do you have in the United States? Or how many times have you been nominated for the Golden Globes?”

On social networks, Internet users celebrated the action of Sofia, who did not allow herself to be humiliated or allow herself to be made fun of.

It is public knowledge that Sofa Vergara took English classes to improve her level and thus have better access to the industry. The lessons included instructions to pronounce the language perfectly.

However, Vergara has pointed out that it was a great financial investment, and decided to stop forcing the situation when he understood that his efforts were not giving the expected results.

Although at first it could be seen as a setback in his fight, his characteristic pronunciation earned him the character in the 10 seasons that lasted. Modern Familyin addition to obtaining four nominations for the Emmy Awards and the Golden Globes.