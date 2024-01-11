Daniel Sancho: surprise appearance of his lawyers to report irregularities

Script twist in the case of Daniel Sanchoin temporary prison in the Koh Samui prison since August last confess that he had murdered and dismembered the Colombian plastic surgeon Edwin Arrieta during a meeting between the two on the Thai island of Koh Phangan.

After closing the investigation of the case, for which the Asian prosecutor requests the death penalty for Rodolfo Sancho’s son considering that it is a premeditated homicide, and awaiting the trial, scheduled for three months (April 9), the young Spaniard’s lawyers have just announced a press conference for tomorrow, Friday, January 12, at the that They promise to report irregularities that, in their eyes, have been committed in the case by local authorities.

At the appearance before the media The members of the Chippirrs-Balfagn law and criminal law firm and the lawyer Marcos García Montes will be present.who make up the chef’s defense team in Spain, from where they advise his public defender in Thailand to try to prove that there was no premeditation, but that it was an accidental deathand thus free the young man from capital punishment or life imprisonment, and even obtain a sentence that he can serve in part in Spain.

The irregularities

In all likelihood, these irregularities that the lawyers are talking about have to do with what García Montes himself already stated in a television interview on Telecinco, where he commented the following to Joaquín Prat: On August 21, the police, who He has continually been leaking secrets, leaks that there has been a fight and that’s when I say that the premeditation is over. Subsequently, the chief prosecutor of that area appears interviewed by Research teamwhich says about the fight and He points out that he will come to Spain when he serves a third of his sentence.. In all this appears that character who is Big Jokewhich seems to leak everything to the pressand no one understands being taken to dinner at a restaurant.

A talk in We’ll see in which he also defended that the death had occurred accidentally: We examined all the prosecutor’s evidence and It is clear that there is no premeditation, only reckless homicide, which would be sentenced to eight or ten years according to the Thai penal code.. We firmly believe that there is a partywe believe in this court and that justice leads us to reckless homicide or a causal relationship to this accident.