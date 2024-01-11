Kyle Walker’s wife can’t handle his scandals anymore: she leaves him after two years of marriage

Annie Kilner has ended her marriage. The model and still wife of England star Kyle Walker, has had enough of this off-field scandals and has decided to separate their paths, as she herself has confirmed through her social networks.

After forgiving the footballer repeatedly, the young woman has decided to break up their relationship after just over two years of marriage and The footballer has left the family mansion where the couple lived in Cheshire with their three children together.

I am posting this in response to recent mounting questions from the media regarding my marriage to Kyle and in an effort to protect my family against the intensity of media attention, announced the model. Unfortunately, after many years of marriage and three wonderful children together, I have decided to stay away from Kyle for a while.he continues, leaving the door open to a possible reconciliation.

I do not wish to make any further comments on the situation. For now, I ask that my privacy and that of our three young children be respected during this difficult timeadded the woman, 30 years old.

Long list of scandals

The decision comes after Annie Kilner forgave Walker on different occasions, and that these scandals were publicly splashed upon them when they appeared in the press. In fact, in 2019, two years after getting married, the player was caught on several occasions in an affectionate attitude in a Bentley with Laura Brown, a star of the realities in the United Kingdom.

Likewise, also during their still single stage, It was known that the model Lauryn Goodman She was pregnant with Walker, with whom she already has two children with this baby. And Kilner once again forgave the Manchester City star.

And, as if that were not enough for his battered relationship, during the period of confinement due to the coronavirus the defender He was also caught violating isolation measures by having an orgy with two prostitutes.