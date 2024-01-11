The secret clause of GH Do: it is forbidden to name Slvame’s collaborators

The second edition of GH Do lands this Thursday, January 11 on Telecinco with a casting that is a mystery since only three of the contestants are known: Ana María Aldán, Luca Onestini and Elena Rodríguez, mother of Adara Molinero. A few hours after Marta Flich welcomes the new inhabitants of Guadalix de la Sierra, journalist Rocco Steinhuser reveals the supposed secret clause that all the participants of the reality show had to sign.

This clause is directly related to Slvame, the extinct cadena program that brought so much joy to Mediaset during the four seasons. In the contracts signed by the GH Do 2 contestants, one of the indications has been not to talk about any collaborator of La Fbrica de la Tele during the contest.says Steinhuser.

Furthermore, the journalist brings to light the strong disagreement that existed between the management of Mediaset and the Socialit program for echoing one of the most important figures in Slvame. Recently, The Socialit program team received a reprimand from the channel’s management for some statements made by a collaborator of the disappeared Slvame on a specific topic. The veto is absolute, he says.

With this measure The veto that Kiko Matamoros and the creators of La Fbrica de la Tele, Oscar Cornejo and Adrin Madrid, had already spoken about on previous occasions is confirmed.. Inexplicably, the Fuencarral group closes the doors to faces like Beln Esteban, Kiko Hernndez, Lydia Lozano, Terelu Campos and Mara Patio, among others, who gave them such good audience data in the past. The channel’s new editorial line is clear.

GH Do 2

Marta Flich will be in charge of hosting the Gh Do 2 galas every Thursday while Ion Aramendi will be in charge of the debates on Sundays. The contestants They will participate as a couple since their destinies will be linked in one way or another.although they will not meet their adventure partner until they are inside the house.

The audience will be the one to decide the fate of each couple in free voting that will be carried out through the official Mitele application. The winner of the edition will win nothing more and nothing less than 50,000 euros as a prize.