Suso Olivares, from The Island of Temptations, convicted of mistreating his girlfriend and accused of raping a minor

A new controversy splashes Temptation Island. Suso Olivares, tempter of the fourth edition of the Telecinco program, faces a serious problem with justice. And it is that The Prosecutor’s Office requests eleven years in prison for him for allegedly raping a minor of Dutch nationality in a nightclub in Gran Canaria, as stated in the Canarias newspaper7.

The events would have taken place in April 2018 at the Energy pub in the Puerto Rico Shopping Center in Gran Canaria. According to the indictment of the Public Ministry, The victim met Suso Olivares there and, after talking for a while, they danced for a good part of the night.. Miguel Ángel, friend of the tempter from Temptation Island, proposed to the young woman to accompany her to the bath, something she refused.

Between three and four in the morning, Miguel Ángel took advantage of the fact that the victim went to the pub’s bathroom to push her against the wall and close the door, he began to kiss her, removed her pants and panties, and first inserted his fingers and then his genitals in the vagina. The young woman, 17 years old, repeatedly told him to stop, although without success since he could not escape due to his corpulence.

The Public Ministry explains in the document that after the events carried out by Miguel Ángel, Suso Olivares appeared in the bathroom with the same purpose: He closed the door, pulled down her pants and underwear and also penetrated her vaginally, despite her repeated refusal.

During the alleged assault, The television broadcaster took out his mobile phone to record the minor and blackmail her later: delete the video in exchange for performing fellatio on her.. The young woman agreed to her request against her will, not offering any type of resistance due to the shock situation in which she found herself, says the Prosecutor’s Office. In this way, both Suso and Miguel Ángel face eleven years in prison, the prohibition of approaching the victim within 500 meters and communicating with the victim for fifteen years, in addition to compensating them with 20,000 euros.

Convicted of mistreatment

Suso Olivares now He was convicted in November of last year for mistreatment of his partner and mother of his son., Paola López. The model, candidate for queen of the Carnival of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, confessed through social networks the torment she was experiencing with the television: I have perceived fear, and that my life and that of my baby were in the hands of another. person.

On July 20, 2023, my partner grabbed me by the neck and threw me on the bed trying to suffocate me with a cloth. As it was not the first time I had faced these acts of violence, I decided to record it to have evidence, he said. After admitting the attacks, Suso Oliveros He received a sentence of 38 days even though the Prosecutor’s Office had requested 57 days. Likewise, he is subject to a restraining order of 500 meters for eight months.