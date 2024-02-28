They assure that Kate Middleton continues to recover without incident

MIAMI.- After the Prince William canceled his attendance at a ceremony for the anniversary of the death of King Constantine of Greece, and alleged in a statement that his decision was due to personal reasons, alarms about a possible relapse in the health of Kate Middleton They lit up.

However, after making the Prince of Wales’s position official, the Palacio of Kensington clarified that the princesa He continues to recover at home without any news.

“The palace did not provide further details but indicated that the Princess of Wales, who is recovering from abdominal surgery, is doing well,” British news agency PA said.

Kate Middleton’s health

Middleton, 42, was hospitalized on January 16 and subsequently underwent abdominal surgery. Although the reasons for the operation are unknown, British media indicated that it was not due to a cancerous tumor.

After being discharged, the institution issued a statement explaining that the Princess of Wales would be absent from her royal commitments until after Easter.

“The surgery was successful and he is expected to remain in hospital for ten to fourteen days, before returning home to continue his recovery. Based on current medical advice, he is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter.” , reads the text.

“The Princess of Wales appreciates the interest this statement will generate. She hopes that the public understands her desire to maintain as much normality as possible for her children and her wish for their personal medical information to remain private. Therefore, Kensington Palace only “I will provide updates on His Royal Highness’s progress when there is significant new information to share,” he concluded.

The last time Kate was seen in public was at Christmas. Now, the princess is spending her convalescence at the family home in Windsor.

Prince William reduced his public appearances and his presence at official events due to his wife’s convalescence and to care for his three children, George, Charlotte and Louis.