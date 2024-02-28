Alba Silva’s emotional message to Sergio Rico after announcing her return to training: I told you so

Great news in the world of football. Sergio Rico is very close to returning to training with PSG to be under the command of Luis Enrique after overcoming a serious brain injury. which forced him to be admitted to the Virgen del Roco Hospital for 83 days. The Athletica medium that has advanced the information, indicates that the Sevillian goalkeeper is expected to join in the coming weeks, although the medical services will have the final say.

Alba Silvahis wife and great pillar during his recovery, He has publicly expressed his joy for the goalkeeper’s return to training. One day you feel that your life is falling apart and that nothing can get worse, but in the blink of an eye everything changes, when you are least aware, life has light again and surprises you. This is her magic, that of not knowing what to expect from her, but also that of being certain that the sun always, always, rises, she wrote on her Instagram profile.

Hours later, the influencer shared an illustration from the @karencastilla account to once again dedicate a few words to her husband. I told you we’d get through it.

Alba Silva’s alleged pregnancy

A few dates ago, Magazine HOLA! exclusively revealed that Alba Silva and Sergio Rico are awaiting the birth of their first child together. The aforementioned media brought to light an interview with the influencer, which, presumably, she never gave. I have not given an interview nor have I given an interview to absolutely anyone. Any media that puts words in my mouth that I haven’t said is making it up.. Anyone who knows me knows that I would never tell news like that through a media outlet, so please don’t believe everything you read. I have nothing to do with it.

The magazine collected some statements from the influencer, where she expressed her excitement about the pregnancy after living through a few difficult months.. The baby has been searched for and we are super happy. After everything we’ve been through, this news is a gift. Above all, for Sergio, who is very excited. We are happy and very grateful to life.