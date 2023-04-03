Musicians, composers and directors mourn the death of Ryuichi Sakamoto

“Mstar, I hope your long journey is peaceful,” Suga, from South Korean boy band BTS, wrote on social media hours after the songwriter’s agency, commmons, announced that Sakamoto died on March 28.

Other voices from the music world joined in the messages of condolence, as was the case with Yojiro Noda of Japanese rock band RADWIMPS. “I had the opportunity to see him twice and I still remember his kind way of speaking. I will continue to listen to his music”, he wrote on social media.

“I am indebted to Sakamoto in many ways, both professionally and privately. ‘Mr Iwai, continue to play an active role,’ he told me. These warm words turned out to be the last he spoke to me. Their impact is immeasurable “, noted Japanese director Shunji Iwai, author of films such as “Fireworks” (2017) and “Hana and Alice” (2004).

Sakamoto’s partner in the trio Yellow Magic Orchestra (YMO) Haruomi Hosono also mourned the pianist’s death by posting a gray photograph on Instagram. The same gesture made by Sakamoto on January 11th when the third YMO member Yukihiro Takahashi succumbed to cancer.

Sakamoto, who had recovered a few years ago from throat cancer, confirmed in early 2021 that he had colorectal cancer. The evolution of the disease had limited public appearances, concerts and interviews by the Japanese musician in recent years.

Awarded with an Oscar for the soundtrack of the film “The Last Emperor”, by Bernardo Bertolucci, Sakamoto was one of the most international Japanese composers today, with a work that covered several stages, from the success of YMO to the composition of soundtracks.

In composition for cinema, he also highlighted the film “Merry Christmas Mr. Lawrence” (1983), in which he also played the role of a commander of a Japanese prison camp during the Pacific War.

Ryuichi Sakamoto’s last concert took place on December 11th, in an ‘online’ format, so that fans in different time zones could listen to it.

