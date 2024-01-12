Artefactus Cultural Project promotes a poetry meeting with Jos Abreu Felippe

MIAMI.- The non-profit organization Artifact Cultural Project, in alliance with the Cuatrogatos Foundation presents the meeting The Age in Time, poems by José Abreu Felippe a space that aims to share with the Cuban writer and learn about his creative process in writing.

The event is part of the Artefactus Authors Program, which was born in the spring of 2008 with the objective of promoting the literature of Latin American writers.

Since then, the Authors Program has become a platform for numerous storytellers, essayists, poets and playwrights. Likewise, the purpose of the space is to disseminate and preserve the literary work of Hispanic-American writers who reside in the city of Miami.

Age in Time, poems by Jos Abreu Felippe will take place on Saturday, January 13 at 8:30 pm at the Artefactus Cultural Project spaces, 12302 SW 133rd CT.

The writer

José Abreu Felippe was born in Havana, Cuba, in 1947, and trained as a poet, narrator and playwright. In 1983, he went into exile and has since resided between Madrid and Miami, becoming a promoter of Hispanic literature and culture in the United States.

Abreu Felippe’s talent has led him to be recognized with the Gastn Baquero International Poetry Prize (2000), the Baco Prize for his dramatic work (2012) and he recently won the El Ateje Editorial Prize (2023).

In his collection, Jos Abreu Felippe has an extensive literary work, publishing seven volumes of poetry, six of stories, and five novels that make up the pentalogy. Forgetfulness and calm, among others.