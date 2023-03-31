tz stars

Roland Kaiser is apparently planning an arena tour for 2025 © Screenshot/ARD/Roland Kaiser – 20 years of Kaisermania (photomontage)

Roland Kaiser answered some fan questions for social media. Among other things, the pop singer revealed details about his upcoming tours.

Pop singer Roland Kaiser (70) is already planning his next tour. The 70-year-old’s fans were able to ask the singer a few questions at the last concert of the “Perspectives” tour in Berlin. These were edited together and posted on Instagram. In addition to some personal and funny questions, the topic of the next arena tour also came up.

In the series of questions, the fans wanted to know, among other things, “What perfume do you use?”, “Do you eat Nutella with or without butter?” or “What do you like to do in your free time?”. When asked “Is there another wish you would like to fulfil?” the 70-year-old said: “Just have more time for my family and for me. But that will remain an unfulfillable wish in the long run.” But one of the fans’ wishes seems to be coming true: smaller concerts and even another tour by Roland Kaiser.

The next tour is already being planned

The question “Will you play concerts on a smaller scale again?” Unplugged, studio concerts or again with a classical orchestra?” the pop singer answered to the delight of his fans: “As a rule, that’s something that gives me a lot of joy. Especially small concerts and being close to the people is a nice thing.” And Roland Kaiser also has good news on “When will the next arena tour take place”: “In the summer of next year and then probably in the spring of 2025.”