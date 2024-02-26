The Italian singer who wanted revenge at Eurovision against her ex-husband, tennis legend Bjrn Borg

The night in which of flowers made history in the Old Continent, planning revenge also began. The victory of the Swede, which was done for the second time with the Crystal Microphone, meant, among other things, that the contest would be held on Swedish soil: the Malm Arena of the important Nordic city will be in charge of welcoming the claims of all those classified and selected from each country.

It was also the goal of Loredana Bert, an Italian singer with a long career who has knocked down all possible doors in order to get a ticket for Eurovision. The reason: annoy your ex-husband. The identity of him: Björn Borg.

The love story between Bert and Borg is summarized in a three-year marriage, between 1989 and 1992, which ends, according to the singer herself recently confirmed to the Italian program very truebecause the legend of the racket decides to openly engage in infidelity. I left him because while we were together in a hotel he asked for two prostitutes on the phone.explains the artist without filters.

Neither Italy, nor San Marino

When Bert found out that Eurovision would be held in her ex-husband’s home country, a light bulb went off. And what he illuminated was nothing other than the Sanremo Festival, where he went without hiding what his purpose was. She herself asked, through an interview with The Corriere della Serathat they bet on her to get rid of this thorn: Vote for me, I would like to go to Eurovision because it is held in Malm, so I go to spite my ex-husband and have a little revenge.

The wind seemed to blow in her favor. After a start to the Festival that invited hope and raising the bar of dreams to, at least, the mesosphere was the most voted in the first gala and the press named her the favorite, the passing of the days was diminishing his aspirations. Starting with the third gala, just when the public had the opportunity to vote from home, started to fall down the list. Bert and his Crazy They came seventh in the Festival.

But the referee had not whistled. There were still opportunities. The former six-time Roland Garros champion presented herself to A Voice for San Marino in order to represent the aforementioned country in the European competition. The same song, the same goal. Like an unexpected intruder in a story that seems totally foreign, was the Spanish group Megara, finalists of the Benidorm Fest in 2023 with Arcadiathe one who won the flight to Sweden. Bert finished second, with unpacked suitcases and a revenge half accomplished.