Gian Marco premieres T together with Catalina Garca

MIAMI.- The Peruvian singer-songwriter Gian Marco presents the fourth cut from his album with the song TThat premiere in collaboration with the Colombian Catalina García, vocalist of Mounsieur Perin, a band that won Best Alternative Music Album at the Latin Grammy 2023.

Under the production of also Colombian Julio Reyes Copello, T is a song From the root where Gian Marco – composer of the song together with Copello – uses the charango as the main instrument, with the strength of the Andes Mountains of South America to expand his interpretative borders alongside one of the voices of the Latin American alternative movement.

“Mantra luck”

I could say that T, beyond being a song dedicated to love, is a kind of mantra, an awakening to freedom, to being able to be yourself in any type of relationship. In T We include once again the colors of Andean folklore. The charango gives it a very special color. It is a song for everyone, for whoever wants to feel it, sing it and dedicate it, the Peruvian artist said in a statement.

T It is accompanied by a minimalist video clip recorded in the city of Bogotá with the participation of both artists united with a heart that is illustrated with the lyrics to lead to a delicate, subtle folk ballad with a pop style. The duet arose from the admiration that the performers have for each other and materialize with this release.

Gian Marco’s musical projects

This song will be part of Gian Marco’s new album that will be released in the coming months and from which the songs have already been released. I still find myselfwith Rubn Blades; With you till the end, alongside Mike Baha; and It is not lovea duet with Daniela Darcourt.

The artist born in Lima has just completed a tour of Latin America, in which Mexico was contemplated last February 1 at the Pepsi Center with a sold out (full) to remember those hits that have marked his career, as well as the most recent singles that will be included in his 17th studio album.

The artist will continue this year with more promotional activities and live performances throughout the region, anticipating songs from his new album, of which more details will be available soon.