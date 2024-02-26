The great car with which Ilia Topuria walks through Madrid: a new world champion for Aston Martin

Ilia Topuria is in fashion. The brand new UFC Featherweight world champion, after his victory against Alexander Volkanovski, took the kick-off last Sunday in the match between Real Madrid and Sevilla. Also, this Monday has been honored in an institutional event in the Community of Madrid and, at night, go to El Hormiguero as a guest.

This weekend, Topuria was at an event organized by the Aston Martin brand dealer in Madrid. In fact, the fighter appears on the firm’s Instagram profile along with the car that he later appeared driving in another video on the aforementioned social network. They even gave him a cap dedicated to Fernando Alonso that El Matador proudly wore in another publication.

The model in question is an Aston Martin DB12, one of the most exclusive cars of the British brand. Capable of reaching 100 kilometers per hour in three and a half seconds, the vehicle can even reach 325 kilometers per houralthough it is totally unthinkable to do it away from a circuit.

Instagram user @Alberam17 recorded him on board the car and even jumping a traffic light. The GT, whose gear change is automatic, has an 8-cylinder engine with 680 horsepower. With space for four people, The length of the model is around 4.7 meters and its height is less than 1.3 meters.

The Aston Martin DB12 began to be marketed in Spain in mid-2023. Its price started at 260,000 eurosalthough taking into account the extras that can be introduced at the factory the amount could increase considerably.