Primavera Sound loses sponsor. “Quasi-colonial treatment”

O Mayor of Porto once again criticized the greater presence of a certain sector in the city of Lisbon, stating that it is “curious” that there is “a concentration of advertising agencies in Lisbon” and that it makes sponsorship of summer festivals difficult.

Rui Moreira’s comments emerged during the press conference on Primavera Sound in Porto, a festival that, this year, lost its main sponsor and lost NOS in its name.

This lack of support from a major brand in the ‘branding’ of the festival leaves Primavera Sound in Porto having to find more sponsorships to cope with the large investment.

“It is curious, and it is perhaps because of the concentration of advertising agencies in Lisbon, and not necessarily due to some centralism, that we find that, in the south, festivals are able to concentrate support from brands. And a festival like this has a huge difficulty, so I call the attention of the northern industry, which works with these agencies, that from time to time it is necessary to warn that some of the consumers of their products also live here”said Rui Moreira, quoted by SIC Notícias.

The mayor of Porto also stressed that “this turns out to be an almost colonial treatment”.

The chamber will increase its public investment in the festival, which will take place from the 7th to the 10th of June in Parque da Cidade do Porto, and which will bring together fans from all over the world for the event headed by Rosalía, Kendrick Lamar, Blur, New Order , between others.

Public funding will jump from 200,000 euros to 650,000 euros, with Moreira guaranteeing that the city will once again be “up to par” in terms of accommodation and catering.

