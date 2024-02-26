Singer Veruska Verd: I must defend my roots

CARACAS.- After succeeding as the only Venezuelan in reaching third place in the television program The voice Per 2022 under the tutelage of Noel Schajris, from Sin Bandera, the singer Veruska Verd returns to her country to present I return to my rootsa show in which he will reunite with his audience and with his most precious musical genres: salsa and bolero.

In preparation for this concert, which will take place on March 8 at the Modern Art Cultural Center (Caracas), DIARIO LAS AMRICAS spoke with the artist to inquire about this presentation and her upcoming musical projects, which have Noel Schajris on the agenda.

There are few young singers who lean toward bolero and salsa. How did interest in these genres arise?

Since I was a child, at home I always heard or heard the salsa from La Dimensin Latina to the Fania All-Stars, passing through the boleros of José Feliciano, Joe Cuba y su Sexteto, José José, Rafael, Julio Jaramillo, among others.

I had the opportunity to sing Afro-Venezuelan music with various groups such as Ritual Negro, Grupo Cosecha, Freddy Madera y Sus Races, Caa de Miel. After that, I was presented with the opportunity to be part of the Simón Bolvar orchestra, where I performed music from our roots. Later, he auditioned for the Simón Bolívar Latin Caribbean Orchestra and I think that’s when all this taste for our Latin Caribbean music was consolidated and exploded.

How many years have you lived in Lima and what has Peruvian culture taught you to implement in your music?

I have been living in Lima for six years and what Peruvian culture has taught me is that I must defend my roots in the best way one can do it, which is by making music, showing people the wonderful moments that things can give us. fine arts of music.

This year you will reunite with your country, Venezuela, how do you feel returning to the South American nation?

I feel very happy and extremely happy to be able to be in my homeland, in my beloved land. To be able to feel the warmth of my people, of my town.

Being able to perform at the Cultural Center of Modern Art to express through music my love and affection, my gratitude because it is what each and every one of those who have always been there to support me throughout my musical career deserves.

What the public will see in I return to my roots?

You will see a Veruska who will 100% enjoy this repertoire of salsa, rumba, bolero, many feelings, much joy.

We are going to have a great time and an extremely cool time (good) because we will also be accompanied by a wonderful orchestra with some incredible guests, who have been a fundamental part of the growth of my musical career. So we are going to have a very, very, very good time.

By achieving third place in The voice Per 2022, what will you apply from this experience to your concert in Venezuela?

After having lived this wonderful experience in the program The voice Perfrom being there living and learning from production, from how this whole issue of producing a concert is really worked, I think you are going to see a Veruska very connected with its audience because I think that is what this edition of The voice 2022: to be there, paid to our public because thanks to today we can be where we are.

So I’m going to enjoy it like never before. This reunion with my highly appreciated Venezuelan audience will be an unforgettable experience.

What are the next projects?

Finish the album that consists of eight songs, and we have already recorded four. He also returned to Venezuela to record the second video clip, which is called To the boldwhich is just going to premiere on March 8 at the concert, which – once again – everyone is cordially invited because with your support we are going to continue making music, we are going to continue being present within the wonderful audience.

And in the middle of the year I’m going to record an album with Noel Schajris; This is truly a dream come true.

For Veruska, salsa and bolero are…?

Everything, absolutely everything. Those who take away my sorrows and pains; those that enhance me and make me feel like the most blessed person in the world.

Tickets for the Return to My Roots concert can be purchased at ccam.ticketmundo.com.