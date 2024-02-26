Modifying prison sentence against Iranian singer Mehdi Yarrahi

LOAD.- An Iranian court modified the sentence of prison imposed on singer pop singer Mehdi Yarrahi, sentenced for a song criticizing the strict dress code for women in the Islamic Republic, to arrest home, announced his lawyer.

“Due to my client’s illness and need for medical treatment, his one-year prison sentence was replaced by house arrest with the use of an electronic bracelet,” lawyer Zahra Minouei said in a message posted online Sunday. social

They specify that this measure has been in force since February 20, with the payment of a deposit of about 270,000 dollars.

Mehdi Yarrahi, 42, was arrested in August 2023 after the broadcast of a song that questioned the obligation of women to wear the veil in public.

After being released on bail in October, he was imprisoned again after being sentenced by a revolutionary court in Tehran in January to a total of two years and eight months in prison and 74 lashes on various charges, including disturbing public order.

