Zaira de la Morena, from LIDLT, on her relationship with Rauw Alejandro: I didn’t know he was with Rosala

Shortly after the breakup between Rosala and Rauw Alejandro, a well-known face from Mediaset’s entertainment programs, Zaira de la Morena, claimed to have had a brief romance with the Puerto Rican singer. The young woman, a participant in the latest edition of The Island of Temptations, has given more details about what happened on her television channel. mtmad.

Curiously, everything arose at an Anuel AA concert in Valencia two years before his first meeting with the interpreter of Todo de ti took place. There was a cameraman and, since I love to dance, I caught his attention. She asked me to go to a video clip because the models had failed her, she started. De la Morena accepted the invitation and the representative The artist offered her as compensation to introduce him to whoever she wanted. It should not come as much of a surprise at this point that the chosen one was Rauw Alejandro.

I thought he was not going to call me again, but two years later he contacted me. He told me that he was doing the tour of Spain with him and that Rauw expressly wanted to meet me., he continued. Coincidences of life, as a good, faithful person, the first thing Zaira thought about was that at that moment she had a boyfriend, so he suggested going to the concert with her.

More about Zaira de la Morena Valeria Duque’s lawyers have managed to get the person who invented that rumor to confess that everything had been a lie.

The fiancé of singer Rosala has deleted all her Instagram posts, as well as unfollowed everyone who follows her.

When the event ended, the representative wrote to me to go backstage, but once there they only let me in. Rauw asked that no one agree, which scared me because that situation was not the first time he had experienced it. I like meeting people, but I don’t like artists thinking that I want something more. But it was super nice, pleasant. I was very surprised, because when you meet people like that they usually aren’t.

The harmony between the two was such that the protagonist did not mind having her boyfriend at the door. The fooling around began, we gave two silly kisses and she introduced me to her team. She told me to give her my Instagram, she followed me and wrote to me. He also gave me his phone number. I was returning in the car with my boyfriend and he was writing to me. I hid the phone because it was a situation I had never experienced.he recalled.

We haven’t killed anyone

Related news

The thing didn’t stop there. For a few days they maintained contact, as De la Morena has tried to demonstrate by showing completely pixelated conversations. Until After a week it occurred to me to upload a photo with my boyfriend and he unfollowed me. We lost contact. I didn’t know he was with Rosala, I had no idea about all this.

The media impact that fell on her when the news broke did not particularly affect her either. I have experienced these things many times and it goes in one ear and out the other. I have nothing to hide. At first I wanted to hide it, because poor thing. NI wanted to speak out, but while watching television, they called me saying that their team had just confirmed it. We haven’t killed anyone either. We liked each other, we flirt and that’s it. Do we have boyfriends? Well, nothing happens, worse things have been seen in life, it’s over.