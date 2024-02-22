Naiara and what she will do with the 100,000 euros of the Operacin Triunfo prize: I am going to tune up my car

Naiara is already history Operation Triumph after being declared the winner of the twelfth edition. The artist from Zaragoza wins the grand final after getting into the shoes of Monica Naranjo to interpret one of his great successes as it is Survive. The public opted for the Aragonese, who took 49% of the total votes, double that of Paul Thinwho finished in second place, y Ruslanawhich closed the podium.

Now Naiara will experience a series of changes in her life thanks to the success achieved in OTalthough he claims to continue a shock for everything he has experienced in recent days, as he acknowledged in a press conference organized by the competition management, where the six finalists, Chenoa, Noem Galera, Tinet Rubira and Xuso Jones, were present. I need to assimilate everything, it’s a dream.

I am willing to break the curse of OT

The Aragonese has revealed what she will do with the 109,000 euros of the Operacin Triunfo prize, of which 100,000 are the final prize and 9,000 additional that he reaped in his adventure through the contest. Money that will be used to modify his super-tuned Audi TT that makes a lot of noise., this is how he described it before entering the Academy. This vehicle, which caused a great sensation on social networks, is different from the rest, given its pink color and the four hearts that replace the rings of the German brand’s logo.

The first thing I’m going to do with the 100,000 euros is tune up my carI acknowledged. Naiara will also use this money for her musical project, which will soon see the light. The artist points out that is willing to break the curse of the winner of Operation Triumphsince some of the winners have not had the expected luck in the world of music, unlike those who fell by the wayside during the contest, who have enjoyed greater success, or if not, let them tell you to Lola Igo.

In this press conference, It was also known that there will be a new edition of OT thanks to the success achieved in the last edition. Mara José Rodríguezcontent director of Amazon Prime Video, was in charge of sharing the news. We all talk about Operacin Triunfo, that shows that it has crossed the screen. We are very happy to be able to announce that there will be a new edition of Operacin Triunfo.