One of his biggest shows: The 1975 brought surprises to the repertoire at the Palacio de los Deportes

It was one of those very special days for music lovers in Mexico City. Last Thursday, March 30, we had so many musical presentations that surely several of you no longer knew where to go. But for others, without thinking about it, the concert in turn was that of The 1975 at the Sports Palace.

Very curious everything, even from the previous hours. The previous day’s downpour had forced tour the Billie Eilish show at the Foro Sol for the same date that Matty Healy and company performed in the venue opposite.

Matty Healy from The 1975 at the Palacio de los Deportes. Photo: Carlos A. Oliva

The idea of ​​going to the two concerts –one for a while and then the other– flooded the networks, almost as much as the rain the day before. And in fact, with how crazy the weather gets in the east of CDMX, I’m sure there was a little fear of another storm coming… But it didn’t happen.

One could arrive at the concert of The 1975 at the Palacio de los Deportes and hear a bit of Billie Eilish from outside. Double prize? Of course, but the time has come to enter the ‘copper dome’ to see the Manchester team do their thing, headed by a vocalist who understands what it’s like to be a showman with attitude.

Matty Healy from The 1975 at the Palacio de los Deportes. Photo: Carlos A. Oliva

This is how The 1975 concert was put on at the Palacio de los Deportes

The 1975 concert at the Palacio de los Deportes began shortly after 9:00 PM. The stage screens lit up with a camera shot from inside the dressing room, where the band was. That take made us feel like we were accompanying the group on their way to the stage.…at least until Matty covered her with his hand.

Once they hit the scene, Healy turned on the charisma. A cigar and a bottle of liquor accompanied it. A bit of tobacco, a drink of wine and let the show begin with “Looking for Somebody (to Love)”.

The first surprise of the night came soon with “Ballad of Me and My Brain”, which many fans have taken as a sign of the band’s affection for Mexico. Because? Due to the fact that they had not played for a good number of years, and they have added it to the repertoire during their time here.

Matty Healy from The 1975 at the Palacio de los Deportes. Photo: Carlos A. Oliva

Matty Healy’s charisma and other surprises for the CDMX public

Matty Healy didn’t kiss fans, or eat raw meat, and he didn’t really do some crazy bombastic thing he’s been doing for a while now at his shows. For The 1975 concert at the Palacio de los Deportes, the most peculiar thing we saw of him was bring an oxygen tank and inhalation mask with you.

The guy dances strangely, but not in a bad way, but it has a flashy style. He has charisma when he goes from one place to another, and suddenly, out there, he looks at himself on the stage screen to do his hair. The flirtatious smile is not lacking, and he combines it with looks that are sometimes half apathetic. It’s his style.

“Part of the Band” and “Oh, Caroline” play one after the other. “Ladies and gentlemen, surrender to The 1975”said Matty pointing to his band as they played that cool retro-vibe track “If You’re Too Shy Let Me Know,” which gets people dancing non-stop.

Matty Healy from The 1975 at the Palacio de los Deportes. Photo: Carlos A. Oliva

“Wanna hear something cool? This is the biggest show we have played in Mexico City. Thank you so much”said the vocalist who, to show us how in love the band is with the Mexican fans, sang “I’m in Love with You”. Detailed, without a doubt.

But the concert of The 1975 at the Palacio de los Deportes, this visit to Mexico should be more special than ever. “Fallingforyou” was another song that many fans expected to hear, as this is one of those songs that reminds us of the beginnings of the band.

However, and it is fair to say, “Paris” was the song that really surprised the public the most. The official setlist sheet for the show in CDMX (here you can see it) says that the band planned to play “She’s American”, but decided to change the song in the middle of the show. You can imagine the euphoria.

An intense finale at the concert of The 1975 at the Palacio de los Deportes

While Matty takes on the task of singing and adding charisma to the night, George Daniel, Adam Hann and Ross MacDonald they support the instrumental part (with more accompanying musicians) like real raffles. They do not clash and it is impressive how they master that great hybrid of styles that The 1975 handles.

“Robbers” appeared and the noise got crazier. Matty has an army of people singing along to perhaps his most recognizable song. The posters carried by the fans were a gem, some asking for songs like “Be My Mistake” (which was not put together) and others who said “my husband and I love them”.

The 1975 concert at the Palacio de los Deportes is one of those that not only shines for the powerful presentation of the band in turn, but also because of the incredible atmosphere that the fans put on.

More classic roles? That’s what it came for “Somebody Else”, which is quite an anthem of broken hearts and that sure sing loudly even those who do not have bad love. “It’s Not Living (If It’s Not With You)”, “Inside Your Mind” (another little surprise), “Love It If We Made It” and “I Always Wanna Die (Sometimes)” led the final part of The 1975 concert in the Palace of Sports.

“Ladies and gentlemen, thank you very much. This is very moving, I have no words”Healy said. The crowd really went all out, and kept going full energy when “The Sound” came on, where massive jumps made the place feel like it was shaking.

“Sex” y “Give Yourself a Try” they closed the concert of The 1975 at the Palacio de los Deportes, with Matty sending kisses to the public, bowing and more. Those from Manchester dominated one of the most impressive venues in our country and now, we understand Why did they prepare something so special for the biggest show they have given in the Mexican capital?.

Adam Hann from The 1975 at the Palacio de los Deportes. Photo: Carlos A. Oliva

Ross MacDonald from The 1975 at the Palacio de los Deportes. Photo: Carlos A. Oliva.

George Daniel from The 1975 at the Palacio de los Deportes. Photo: Getty.

