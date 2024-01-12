The first daughter of Miguel Herrn and Celia Pedraza is born

Miguel Herrn and Celia Pedraza They are in luck. The couple has given the welcome their first daughter together through a publication on social networksin which the sister of Mara Pedraza holding her baby in her arms. I love you, wrote the actor, who premieres this Friday shadow valley, a Spanish adventure and thriller film in which he is the protagonist. However, parents They have not shared what the little girl’s name is.

The love story of the Goya Award winner and the lawyer began to write its first chapters when both were caught together in a loving attitude at the Portuguese Motorcycle Grand Prix., where the pilot Vctor López, partner of Mara Pedraza, competes. Months later, The couple took a notable step in their relationship by announcing that they were going to be parents. Well… I can’t say much more. The images speak for themselves… this is my family. And it’s what I love most in this world. Celia Pedraza has given me the greatest gift of my life… we are going to be parents.

The actor of lite y The Money Heist He acknowledged that he found out about his paternity when he was in the Himalayas accompanied by his partner on the occasion of the filming of shadow valley. An anecdote that he revealed days ago due to the premiere of the film. Herrn says that she experienced the news with emotion, but with fear because it was a pregnancy five meters away and the little girl was at risk of dying from hypoxia.

They told us that the girl could die from hypoxia

It was very exciting, but it also scared me because it was a pregnancy at five thousand meters, they told us that the girl could die from hypoxia.. The mother also suffered the ravages of the altitude. She was getting married and was not eating well because Indian food is not what we are used to. It was a very, very crazy, very beastly clash of feelings and sensations..

The performer recalled that when he found out about his paternity, it happened that he had to record a dramatic scene with actress Alexandra Masangkay. She was telling me about her past and I, while listening to her and remembering that I was going to be a father, of course, was freaking out the whole time, it was a very nice moment.