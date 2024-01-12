This was the meeting of two legendary goalkeepers: Casillas and Arconada inaugurate a cider house

1,363 official matches have taken place in a legendary event. Luis Miguel Arconada and Iker Casillas have been two of the illustrious guests that the Saizar cider house, in Usurbil (Guipzcoa), has kindly invited to the premiere of the season. The former Real Madrid goalkeeper has also shared a photograph of the meeting on his Instagram account that has been widely commented on.

The cider house announced the opening poster last Monday. Known for always bringing together great personalities from different fields in their establishment.were not the first footballers to attend the event, since according to The Basque Journal Real Sociedad footballers are regulars at the event.

Casillas has always expressed his deep admiration for Arconada. In fact, he appeared in the video with which Real congratulated the goalkeeper on his 65th birthday. My mother had made me a salad and some sardines for dinner. I didn’t really like fish at that age, but my mother told me: if you want to be a goalkeeper you have to eat sardines. I have spoken with Arconada’s mother and that is what he eats to jump a lot for the ballCasillas told anecdotally in a white lie.

On this occasion, among the guests were the television presenter Julin Iantzi and the singer Mikel Erentxunin addition to singers from other somewhat less well-known local groups, such as Korrontzi or Gatibu.

The origin of txotx

The event in which Casillas and Arconada met is what is known in Guipzcoa as txotx, a kind of ritual in the form of a procession with music in which a barrel of cider is opened. The translation of the term txotx in Castilian is palillo, exactly the element that was used together with a piece of wood to cover the barrels and prevent all the cider from emanating from inside.