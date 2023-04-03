Helene Fischer back on TV: ARD shows “Schlagercomeback 2022” with Florian Silbereisen

tz stars

From: Florian Schwartz

Split

The MDR bridges the waiting time for Florian Silbereisen’s new “Schlagercomeback” show. Now Helene Fischer can be seen in May.

Leipzig – The music show “The Great Hit Comeback” with Florian Silbereisen (41) is an absolute TV highlight for many Schlager fans. But the next edition of the show will not be available until July. In order to bridge the long waiting time, MDR is now repeating last year’s TV highlight again. Especially fans of Helene Fischer (38) get their money’s worth.

Nicole, Jürgen Drews, Helene Fischer: Emotional performances in Florian Silbereisen’s “Schlagercomeback 2022”

As the title of the music show suggests, many famous artists will make a surprising return to the big television stage with “Schlagercomeback 2022”. The comeback show last year was extremely emotional. The appearance of ESC legend Nicole (58) caused a tearful moment. The singer was on stage for the first time after her breast cancer. The singer had received applause for several minutes just for her song “I’m doing really well again”.

No less moving was the appearance of Jürgen Drews (77), who had just announced his departure from the stage. A special highlight for many fans was the return of Helene Fischer. Her TV comeback after the baby break was even started with a countdown by her ex Florian Silbereisen. Between her songs, the singer also chatted about her private life.

“Schlagercomeback” show & “Traumschiff”: More highlights for fans of Florian Silbereisen

But in 2022, other stars of the world of hits were honored in the glass hall of Messe Leipzig. Singer Nena (63) finally appeared in front of the television cameras again after a long break. Other stars such as Maite Kelly (43), Vicky Leandros (70), Ross Antony (48), Mickie Krause (52), Lucas Cordalis (55), Kim Fisher (53) and Beatrice Egli (34) were also on the program. The broadcast date for the repeat of the big “Schlagercomeback 2022” show on ARD is May 19, 2023.

With the “Schlagercomeback” in 2022, Florian Silbereisen and Helene Fischer once again proved how well they still understand each other years after their separation © IMAGO / osnapix



If you still don’t want to do without Florian Silbereisen so far, you can already look forward to the Easter holidays. The 41-year-old moderator will be seen again as “Dream Ship” captain Max Parger. On April 9 (Easter Sunday), the luxury liner will set course for Vancouver, Canada. Sources used: schlagerprofis.de, schlagerfieber.de, stern.de