The rain did not stop the mystical atmosphere of MIA at AX Ceremony

Remember that stormy —literally— 2017 Ceremony? The heavy rains played us wrong and, between cancellations and other unfortunate events, we missed the chance to see MIA in action.

Back then I brought AIM under the arm, his fifth studio album with songs like “Finally”, “Foreign Friend” y “Borders”what They gave a lot to talk about.

After six long years, life —and the AX Ceremony— rewarded us with one more chance to see MIA on Aztec land.

How was your presentation?

Just before seeing Rosalia…

Despite the rain —yes, again— and strong wind in Parque Bicentenario, people rushed onto the stage as excitement was in the air. This time 2017 was not going to happen again!

The green plants that decorated the stage moved to the rhythm of the wind, when suddenly the lights went out and we knew: The time has come to see MIA at AX Ceremony!

As announced on the poster, at 8:55 p.m. MIA went out on the AX Ceremony stage, while the FIASOM children’s choir caused an explosion of shouting to riot the Bicentennial Park.

The London singer made us a trick since he did not sing “Beep” in “Franchise”. However, The fans were more than pleased when Maya got off the stage to greet them up close.

The dance and the jumps were present in “Bad Girls”a moment that surely moved his son, who accompanied her on her first trip to Mexico.

And is not for less. MIA’s connection with her audience is evident, she sings, dances and he makes small speeches that receive the praise of people in any country or stage he steps on. As a test “Bucky Done Gun” that when it rang it shook the entire Bicentennial Park.

A mystical moment with MIA at AX Ceremonia

MIA asked for a minute of silence and although it was completely impossible for hundreds of souls to shut up, the clock on the screen only added to the anticipation.

before lying down “CTRL” groups of women choristers went up to both sides of the stage dressed in white, who they lifted us up to heaven with their songs.

The closing combo? “The One”, “Paper Planes” y “Marigold” that drove the audience crazy while the moon hid and the rain parted.

With nature visuals and a bit of dancing, Maya gave us the mystical vibe of MATA at the AX Ceremony.

MIA made it clear to us that she is still very MIA although there and here they say that it is no longer the same “revolutionary” that the world ever saw.

MIA injects us with the desire to rewrite a world in which diversity fits without anyone looking at us ugly.

And if they do? Good for us!