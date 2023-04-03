Claudia Effenberg has to empty her handbag: “Explains why I’m so fat”

tz stars

From: Luke Einkammerer

Split

Claudia Effenberg as she lives and breathes: When the jungle camp participant empties her bag in the interview, she has to laugh out loud at herself.

Hamburg – Claudia Effenberg (57) has long since put the uncomfortable sleeping places and vermin in the jungle camp behind her and can now fully go about her usual everyday life again. In the meantime, the dirndl designer has exchanged her jungle clothes for chic ensembles and luxury handbags – which conceal a surprising content.

“Why I’m so fat”: Claudia Effenberg’s handbag is full of chocolate bars

In an interview for the Sat.1 format “Volles Haus”, Claudia Effenberg is faced with a special task: she has to empty her handbag in front of the camera. Eagerly she rummages in the black Louis Vuitton – the 2650 euro expensive model Onthego – and brings all sorts of funny belongings to light.

In addition to essential accessories such as wallets, spare glasses and face masks, the expensive bag is full to bursting with various sweets. Children’s bars, trail mix, Mars, sweets, Knoppers, Snickers – giggling, Claudia Effenberg brings a veritable hodgepodge of sweet delicacies to light. “People ask me why I’m so fat,” she laughs, noting with a grin, “There’s quite a lot of food in there.”

“Starvation is not possible”: Claudia Effenberg celebrated online for a candy handbag

The fact that Claudia Effenberg can laugh at herself in this way causes great enthusiasm on the Internet. “How likeable can you be,” says an Instagram user, “She doesn’t take herself so seriously, I love that a lot,” joins her another. “I thought there was a passage to Hogwarts in the bottom of the bag,” jokes one user about the almost endless content of Claudia’s handbag, “Starving is not possible,” another does the same.

No matter what comes up for Claudia Effenberg – in terms of nutrition, the native of North Rhine-Westphalia should be prepared for everything. Despite all the self-mockery and cheerful mood in the Sat.1 studio, she currently not only has reason to be happy, because Claudia Effenberg is still being treated after the jungle camp. Sources used: Instagram/sat.1