Kensington Palace silences speculation about Kate Middleton’s health

MIAMI.- The health of the Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, has been one of the topics with the most questions in the environment of the British monarchy; However, Kensington Palace spoke out on the case with the mission of quelling the rumors surrounding Prince William’s wife.

“We were very clear from the beginning that the Princess of Wales would be away until after Easter and Kensington Palace would only provide updates when something was significant,” Middleton’s spokespersons revealed.

Kate Middleton’s health

Middleton, 42, was hospitalized on January 16 and subsequently underwent abdominal surgery. Although the reasons for the operation are unknown, British media indicated that it was not due to a cancerous tumor.

After being discharged, the institution issued a statement explaining that the Princess of Wales would be absent from her royal commitments until after Easter.

“The surgery was successful and he is expected to remain in hospital for ten to fourteen days, before returning home to continue his recovery. Based on current medical advice, he is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter.” , reads the text.

“The Princess of Wales appreciates the interest this statement will generate. She hopes that the public understands her desire to maintain as much normality as possible for her children and her wish for their personal medical information to remain private. Therefore, Kensington Palace only “I will provide updates on His Royal Highness’s progress when there is significant new information to share,” he concluded.

The last time Kate was seen in public was at Christmas. Now, the princess is spending her convalescence at the family home in Windsor.

Prince William reduced his public appearances and his presence at official events due to his wife’s convalescence and to care for his three children, George, Charlotte and Louis.