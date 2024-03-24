Lewis Hamilton is looking for love: he joins Raya, a celebrity dating app

Neither Shakira nor Nicole Scherzinger nor Juliana Nalu, Lewis Hamilton seems to be having trouble finding his better half when he is about to reach four decades of life. This is how he tells it today The Sunwhich exclusively reveals that the Formula 1 driver has turned to a dating app to find love.

According to the British tabloid, The seven-time Formula 1 champion would be active again on his Raya profile, an exclusive dating application suitable only for celebrities. or people from high society who cannot find a partner in the traditional way.

The pilot would have made this decision to return to the appwhere it is believed that he opened the profile a little more than five years ago, after breaking up with the Brazilian model Juliana Naluwho was previously a partner of rapper Kanye West for two intense months, before separating in December 2022.

According to Tamara Gorro, the pilot visited the singer at night in a luxury mansion where she has been staying on the island for a week.

According to the information of The SunIn his profile the pilot states that his occupation in life is to traveland as a song he has chosen Search & Rescue, de Drake.

Lewis Hamilton picks up Shakira in Miami for a day on the boat.

What is Raya?

Exclusivity: that’s what it offers Rayaa dating application in which not everyone can participate and that examines the profile of each candidate through a committee of experts, who are the ones who decide who is or is not suitable to be part of this elitist community. There are many apps of dating that have become popular in recent times as a new method of finding a partner, but what characterizes Raya is her target. Unlike Meetic or Tinder, among others, To be part of Raya you have to apply for membership and wait for a committee to evaluate whether or not you are eligible to participate..

At the moment, The waiting list to enter this application is thousands of people and not even ten percent enter. of those who request it. And due to its degree of exclusivity It helps a lot if the interested party is a successful, wealthy professional. and reputed. To confirm this information, the candidate must provide personal data and information about his profession, as well as his Instagram profile and the members he already knows who can send him an invitation (as an endorsement to indicate that he is trustworthy). ).

This application has a strict code of conduct. Certain rules must be respected that help maintain its secrecy or mysticism, which has made it so popular among celebrities around the world. It is commented that Ben Affleck, Rebel Wilson, Sharon Stone and Cara Delevingne have passed through itamong others.

One of the main restrictions has to do with offering information related to contacts that have been established within the app. So much so that in order not to disclose content screenshots are prohibited and when trying to do them a warning message appears. There is also follow-up by another group of experts to block the accounts of those who are sharing information about.

