Kate Middleton wrote the speech alone and very quickly to announce that she had cancer

Catherine Middleton, through Kensington Palace, gave a lesson in courage last Friday by broadcasting a video in which she appears alone announcing that the reason she has been out of work in recent weeks is cancer. The Princess of Wales, sitting on a wooden bench in the garden at home, with a tremor in his hands that betrayed his nervousnessrevealed the diagnosis that was transferred to her after her abdominal operation in January, thanked her for the expressions of affection, asked for respect and privacy for her and her family, and had a memory for her husband and another for all those who are going through the same process. that she

A speech that we have known today Let’s make a gesture. And, as a close friend of the aristocrat has revealed, when Sunday Timesthe words were sincere and no one from the institution prepared them for her: It was all hers, she wrote every word, everything came together very quickly.

According to this person close to her, the wife of Prince William of England, with this video, recorded this Wednesday on the grounds of Windsor Castle, He wanted to quell further rumors and speculation about his health, and felt it was his duty to appear and offer the diagnosis. to town.

According to this friend, the video (the life chosen by her, which she preferred over a cold written statement), allowed her to speak directly to the public who, in their overwhelming majority, have always been with her and her family and who do not believe in noise and gossip.

On the other hand, The princes of Wales have been shocked by the reception of the message and the expressions of affection received since this was broadcast on Friday afternoon, the result of Catherine Middleton’s decision to make the news public to end speculation and with the support of her husband, Prince William.

A thank you that they wanted to convey to the people through a new message through a spokesperson for Kensington Palace that was offered yesterday Saturday night: The Prince and Princess are hugely touched by the loving messages from people here in the UK, across the Commonwealth and around the world in response to His Royal Highness’s announcement.

Very moved by the warmth and support of the people, feel grateful for understanding your privacy request at this timethe institution added in the message regarding how the heirs are.

