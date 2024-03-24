Why Dani Alves can’t pay bail: this is the money he has in the bank

Dani Alves remains in prison after he could not raise the million euros that Section 21 of the Barcelona Court demanded from him as bail to leave him on provisional release until the final sentence in relation to his sentence of four and a half years in prison, in addition to another five years of supervised release, removal and incommunication with the victim for nine years and six months, and compensation of 150,000 and the payment of the costs of the trial, for the crime of sexual assault that he committed on the night of December 30, 2022 in the bathroom of the private room of the Sutton nightclub in Barcelona.

But How is it possible that after such a long and successful career in the world of top-level football?where it is well known that exorbitant amounts are paid, does not have sufficient liquidity to meet the amount demanded by the court to leave him on the street while the appeals against the sentence are resolved?

Well thenDani Alves’ main problem in raising money comes from Brazil and has its own name (and it is not that of Neymar’s father, who has already stated that, now, once convicted, he is not going to lend him more money, as he had done with the amount of civil liability): Dinorah Santana.

Santana, apart from being his representative, was also his first wife and with her he shares two teenage children. During the long process of preventive detention, Alves’s defense, previously led by the prestigious lawyer Cristóbal Martell, requested on several occasions the freedom of the investigated. In one of these, they tried to justify that there was no possibility of escape to Brazil, and to do so They brought the ex-wife and their two children to Barcelonawho were enrolled in an educational center in Barcelona, ​​so that they could prove their roots in Catalonia.

A maneuver that didn’t sit well with Santana.given that commented having felt used by her former husband, and, furthermore, that he had not paid any attention to the children. So, he returned to Brazil and there He has an open dispute with the footballer over the pension that he gives to the minors.hence Your accounts in the South American country are blocked and can’t withdraw money.

On the other hand, It must be remembered that Dani Alves is waiting to collect 9.2 million from the Treasury. And the thing is that the player, in parallel to the process for the sexual assault complaint, had other disputes in Spain due to discrepancies in his contributions with the treasury that, finally, have been resolved in his favor. Money that you have not yet received.

Likewise, according to Ins Guardiola, the footballer’s current lawyer, as reported The voice of GaliciaIt is He has two accounts at La Caixa: one of them has no balance and the other has 51,000 euros. But a judicial embargo for another 50,000 euros also weighs on this.

Furthermore, the Bank of Brazil certifies that, as of December 31 of last year, it has a negative balance of 20,000 euros. And not only that, but the footballer would also be in charge of a debt of 645,000 euros with the Tax Agency.

