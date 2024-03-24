Kate Middleton’s body language in the video where she announced her cancer: what she said without words

Two minutes and twenty seconds. This was the time I needed Catherine Middleton, Princess of Wales, to silence this Friday all the rumors about your health status. Seemingly serene, at peaceI only appeared in a video announcing that I suffer from canceran illness that was discovered after undergoing abdominal surgery in January.

Until now, Many data that the people were missing have been extracted from his message.. The main one: your diagnosis. But also He hinted at the reasons why he had delayed communicating it.: He was looking for the best way to explain it to his children. He talked about how he felt when he found out what was happening to him, that Prince William of the United Kingdom is being his great support at this time, how he faces the situation, and he even had a few words for all those who are in a process similar to his. .

That, with words. But what did he say with his gestures, with his non-verbal communication? The news of his illness has shaken the entire foundations of the country internationally. His words have followed a perfectly structured script to convey to the audience what is happening. But maybe Their non-verbal communication gives us more truthful information about the situationpoints out Francisco Torreblanca, ESIC professor and imaging specialist.

The first thing that catches your attention, and it is logical, is that we usually see Catherine Middleton always with her beautiful smile. But on this occasion, The smile is totally absent and we are not used to it. Her drooping eyes and tired complexion reflect manifest suffering.adds the expert.

Decomposed gesture

According to Torreblanca, despite following a script, the fact of expressing it to everyone a reality as harsh as this decomposes even the most prepared person. We are talking about humanity, that which the Princess of Wales transmits parallel to the script, determined by her expressiveness and disjointed movement of hands, fruit of the assumption of what is happening.

As we learned today, she wrote the message herselfwith the desire to put an end to the rumors about her status, but that did not prevent the aristocrat’s nervousness, who did not He stopped twisting his fingers, and you can even see a slight tremor in his hands.. His usual fluency is replaced by verbal communicative pauses, but the non-verbal continues to be emphasized. She is bound by reality, alone in front of the camera and aware that she is playing a role she has never played before, Torreblanca continues.

As her statement progresses, Kate reaches the moment where she talks about the treatment she receives and seems to open the door to hope. Without abandoning his sad expression, he seeks some understanding about something very valuable to human beings: time.. Time is our most important asset, it is neither bought nor sold, it just passes. And the Princess of Wales knows that she needs that time to believe that everything is going well. After that, seeks to reaffirm itself with a little more vigor, ensuring that it is well. From there, she makes way for the memory of other people who go through her situation, accompanying her words with obvious gestures of integration into a tribe that has a common goal: fight to survivewith hope, in the face of a complicated time full of uncertainty, analyzes the ESIC professor.

Lastly, We can highlight the setting, in nature, in the intimacy of a garden where the color of hope, green, predominates.. In a bank, alone, where the empowerment of a woman is valued, for whom we all wish, like herself, to overcome this situation. Because Middleton is a close iconelegance, knowing how to be and with whom you feel a special empathy, concludes Torreblanca.

