Golden Globes reaches broadcast agreement with CBS

LOS ANGELES.- Los Golden Globes they signed a agreement five years with an American network, organizers said Monday, after the gala faced years of instability.

The new agreement will allow the event, considered the kickoff of the awards season, to be held next year. Hollywood that closes with the scars, be transmitted by CBS as well as through the streaming platform Paramount+.

The agreement consolidates the change of direction of the annual tinsel town meeting, which went off the air in 2022 as a result of accusations of corruption and racism against the former organizers.

CBS broadcast this year’s edition, at a reduced price as it turned out, and the viewing numbers improved even though the host was questioned a lot for a poor script.

“We are very proud to call CBS our home for the Golden Globes,” said Jay Penske, the owner and CEO of Penske Media and Dick Clark Productions, respectively, which took over the show after the Press Association’s departure. Hollywood foreigner.

“CBS supported the Golden Globes in a very difficult time and intrinsically understood its value, while having the vision, imagination and conviction to bring this iconic program to its various platforms.”

The new face of the Golden Globes

The Golden Globes, which honor the best of television and film, went through changes to recover its image under new hands led by American billionaire Todd Boehly.

Accusations of corruption and racism led to a recent industry boycott that reached its peak in 2022 when the awards were announced only on social networks, after the NBC network decided to cancel the broadcast.

Since then, the criticized group of journalists that created the awards in Los Angeles more than eight decades ago has been dissolved, and the body of voters in charge of deciding the winners of the contest has been expanded with a more diverse and global network.

FUENTE: AFP