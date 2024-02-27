Prince William cancels attendance at ceremony honoring King Constantine of Greece

LONDON.- He Prince William heir to the British throne, resigned at the last minute to attend a ceremony in memory of his godfather, rey Constantine of Greece, for personal reasons, an official statement announced on Tuesday.

William, 41, is currently busy assuming the position of highest representative of British royalty, along with Queen Camilla, due to the convalescence of King Charles, after he was diagnosed with cancer, and his own wife. , Kate, after her abdominal surgery in mid-January.

“The Prince of Wales has decided not to attend the ceremony honoring the late King Constantine of Greece at Windsor Castle for personal reasons,” Kensington Palace announced, quoted by the British agency PA.

“The palace did not provide further details but indicated that the Princess of Wales, who is recovering from abdominal surgery, is doing well,” PA said.

Kate Middleton’s health

Middleton, 42, was hospitalized on January 16 to undergo an operation for which the reasons are unknown, but it is not cancer, according to British media.

The princess, who has not appeared in public since Christmas, is spending her convalescence at the family home in Windsor, west London, not far from the castle where the ceremony will take place. Kate, one of the most popular royals in the United Kingdom, will continue her convalescence until at least March 31, she was informed on her day by Royal Services.

William reduced his public appearances and his presence at official events due to his wife’s convalescence and to care for his three children, George, Charlotte and Louis.

The prince was present at the BAFTA ceremony, the British film awards, on February 18, in one of the few events he has attended recently.

King Constantine of Greece, William’s godfather, died in January 2023, in Athens, at the age of 82.

The Prince of Wales, who was due to give a speech at the ceremony at Windsor Castle: “called the Greek royal family (…) to inform them that he would not be able to attend.”

Charles III, in the midst of treatment for his cancer, the nature of which is unknown, will not attend this ceremony either.

FUENTE: AFP