Despite endometriosis: GNTM star Fata Hasanovic is pregnant for the first time

Several attempts, panic by doctors, fertility clinic: GNTM star Fata Hasanovic and her friend could not be happier that their desire to have children will come true.

Dubai – With tears in her eyes and a lump in her throat, GNTM finalist Fata Hasanovic (28) announces via Instagram: “My God, I’m pregnant. I can’t believe it and I want to shout it out to the world.” The influencer, who lives in Dubai with her childhood sweetheart Izet, shares an ultrasound image and two cute couple snapshots with her almost 500,000 followers on her Instagram profile, thus announcing the sweet baby news. The influencer does not leave out how much this message means to the couple, because the illness of the 28-year-old made it difficult to get pregnant.

“The most beautiful black and white photo. Our child together is expected and soon,” it says in loving lines under the influencer’s contribution. “So many attempts, visits to the fertility clinic, so much panic from doctors,” Fata continues, explaining that she has never given up her belief. The 28-year-old suffers from endometriosis – a chronic disease in the uterus that makes pregnancy difficult.

Fata Hasanovic: “The road still seemed so far to me – and then it worked out”

The couple actively tried to get pregnant for a year and also sought advice from a fertility clinic. “It’s so blatant that this moment will come at some point,” reveals Fata in a pregnancy interview with RTL. “And then there were these two dashes on the test. (…) The way still seemed so far to me – and then it worked out, “explains the influencer in tears. At the age of 23, the mother-to-be was told: If you want to have children, then now. But Hasanovic was not ready and the pressure from the doctors scared her.

Now the 28-year-old has the right partner by her side and couldn’t be happier about the baby news. The beauty also made a sweet declaration of love to the father of her unborn baby via Instagram and wrote: “I love you more than anything and I am glad that you will be the father of my children. You are my safe haven, you can be counted on and we will provide our child with the most peaceful home possible.”