Primavera Sound celebrates its 10th edition with more days and artists

DDuring the press conference to present the 2023 edition, the director of Primavera Sound Porto, José Barreiro, revealed that growth is the word that characterizes the festival, in the year in which it celebrates its tenth edition.

The festival ‘grows’ from three to four days, from 60 to 76 artists and to a capacity to accommodate 45,000 people daily instead of the previous 35,000, as a result of the increase in the enclosure – city park – by about six hectares , he explained.

In terms of budget, José Barreiro revealed that it is 13 million euros, not having, for now, any major official sponsor.

“We will have news (about sponsorships) soon because there is a lot to be negotiated. It is clear that the support of the municipality is very important, but it does not solve all the problems because we are talking about an investment of 13 million euros and we need not only support public, but private”, he stressed.

José Barreiro believes that the sustainable growth of the festival involves attracting more foreign audiences, namely Americans who, in the 2022 edition, reached around 1,000.

Adding that the Spanish, English, Italian and German audiences have already been “conquered” by Porto’s Primavera Sound.

In terms of the poster, the director of the event highlighted presences such as Rosália, Kendrick Lamar, New Order, Blur, Pet Shop Bois and Halsey.

Already today, on their official Facebook page, the organization of the festival announced that due to logistical problems that are unrelated to them, the concert by FKA Twigs was canceled, having been replaced by Alison Goldfrapp.

“It’s the most ambitious poster we’ve made in 10 years of history. It’s a profound and transversal poster”, said Primavera Sound Barcelona’s director, Alfonso Lanza, who was also present at the press conference.

And, about the poster, Alfonso Lanza stressed that it is equal.

For his part, the mayor of Porto, the independent Rui Moreira, said that his support for the festival went from around 200,000 euros to 650,000.

The increase in public reception capacity does not scare the mayor who stressed that Porto is “up to it” both in terms of accommodation and catering.

Rui Moreira also took the opportunity to criticize advertising agencies for focusing on Lisbon, forgetting that some of the consumers of their products also live in Porto.

“We found that in the south, festivals manage to concentrate support from brands and a festival like this has enormous difficulties, so I call the attention of the northern industry that works with these agencies that from time to time it is necessary to warn that some of the consumers of its products also live here”, he stressed.

