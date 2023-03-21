We tell you everything about Real Madrid: Until The End

History that you made, history to be made, because nobody resists, your desire to win. The anthem mentions it, the players made it a reality and Apple TV+ crystallized it with Real Madrid: Until The End.

Talking about Real Madrid and its exploits is remembering the mythical phrase of the Mexican journalist Fernando Marcos: “The last minute also has 60 seconds”.

And it is not for less… How can we forget the epic of Sergio Ramos in 2014 to get the tenth Champions League?The comebacks led by CR7 or until the goal of Chicharito in the last breaths against Atlético de Madrid?

Apple TV+ continues its commitment to soccer and has now brought together a top-level team to portray in Real Madrid: Until The End the greatness of one of the most important clubs in Europe and from all over the world.

Luxury lineup for Real Madrid: Until The End

To make Real Madrid: Until The End possible, Apple TV+ needed two teams: One on the pitch and another, in charge of counting one of the most incredible soccer feats of recent years.

On the bench are Jesús Marcos and Pablo Posada, the men in charge of this production who took the time to talk with us about the dynamics when working with figures like Carlo Ancelotti, Karim Benzema or even David Beckham himself.

Photo: AFP

“From the first minute when we were with them, the facility was absolute (…) They are lovely people, I think that for us the challenge was to be able to show that part of how they are in person and from a short distance. It is appreciated, to create the series, having the time they had with us and being able to contribute all those nuances that we wanted to convey”. Jesús Marcos about the Real Madrid players

In it midfield from the Apple TV+ team are journalists like Josep Pedrerol or our beloved Inés Sainz. All of them with something to say about Real Madrid’s dream season.

Photo: Special

Leading the team is the star, the man in the reflectors. Who better than David Beckham to present each episode?

“Sounding out the situation of each one a bit (of the icons of Real Madrid) We loved Beckham because of the love he has for the city and the team. Because of the weight that he has left on all the fans and then, undoubtedly because of the international dimension that he has with his time in the MLS. He turned out to be the right character for us.” Jesus Marcos on David Beckham

We talk to you about David Beckham’s revolution when he came to the MLS

Mexico raise your hand

For the viewers of this documentary miniseries to experience the goals with the same intensity as a few months ago, the team of Jesús Marcos and Pablo Posada signed to the talented Lynn Steider. One of the most mop producers in our country with experience in national film classics as Rome (2018), Love Dogs (2000) or documentaries like Made in Mexico (2012).

Photo: Forbes

The presenter also worked hand in hand with the composer and two-time Goya winner, Lucas Vidalto bring key scenes from Real Madrid: Until The End to life.

“Lynn was in the music part along with Lucas Vidal, choosing a bit the tone that the series could have for all this that we wanted to convey. Working with Lynn has been great, someone who knows everyone in the music industry (…) His background and his impressive career have helped us a lot”. Pablo Posada on the participation of Lynn Steider

In short, Real Madrid: Until The End offers fans merengue an exclusive look inside the club and it presents the stars for what they are: people who overcome adversity.

Here we leave you the link of Apple TV + for you to see one more story about the team that never gives up. Go Madrid!

It may interest you