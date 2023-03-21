Zico in mourning: stabbed man at fair was his childhood friend

tz stars

“Cologne 50667” star Zico Banach is beside himself with grief: his childhood friend was stabbed at a fair in Münster.

Zico Banach (32) is devastated! The ex-Bachelorette participant mourns the loss of a good friend who was brutally murdered. “How can you do something like that to a person and his family? I just don’t get it and I never will,” the reality star poured out his heart to Instagram users. Zico had a special relationship with the killed Mark D. “We were childhood friends and spent our time at the campsite together every weekend and school holidays,” he says in his story. The shocking loss takes him all the more.

The only 31-year-old Mark D. wanted to settle a dispute between two other men at a fair in Münster on Saturday. However, his civil courage cost the father dearly: one of the men attacked him with a knife and hit him in the heart. Despite resuscitation measures, Mark D. bled to death on the spot. The perpetrator and his companion fled the scene, the police are asking for information.

Zico Banach: The perpetrator should receive his just punishment

Even for outsiders, the brutal murder is hard to grasp. It is even worse for Zico Banach, who after all was close friends with the victim and knew him from an early age. “Rest in peace my dear (…). My thoughts are with your family and I wish you a lot of strength,” writes the “Cologne 50667” actor.

Zico hopes the perpetrator will end up behind bars for his heinous act. “I just wish that the perpetrator is found quickly and gets his just punishment for it,” he adds. According to the police, the perpetrator is a 1.70 meter tall man between the ages of 16 and 21. He was wearing light gray sweatpants, a light gray hoodie and white sneakers. Witnesses should call the Münster police on 0251 275-0.