Shakira returns to the charge against Piqu: I made many sacrifices

At this point, no one should be surprised that another piece of news once again symbolizes an even greater distance between Shakira and Piqu. Since the entire planet came to a standstill in June 2022, the gossip press revolutionized and the Internet turned upside down. the breakup of one of the most famous couples in the world, the trickle of hints and directness, especially from the singer, has been a constant. Many, through songs; many others, like the last one, out loud and in an interview.

MS ABOUT SHAKIRA The Colombian artist will release Women No Longer Cry on March 22, a new album in which she suggests that she could be in love.

The actor backtracks and leaves the messages of criticism towards the artist from Barranquilla in the past. She is an artist, he points out.

It was in a conversation with The Times just a week after the release of his last album, Women no longer cry. It is not strange that he talks about his history with the former Blaugrana player because, in fact, it was the breakup the genesis of inspiration and creative explosion that has promoted the Colombian’s new work.

I have parked everything to be next to Gerard

She was asked about the impact of the Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53 and how he was able to seat, or seat in the future, his children. They know that there is only one way to live and that is to accept pain and each of us has different ways of doing it.he explained, combining in one sentence all those sensations that, in the end, he values ​​positively for the musical impulse that they ultimately brought about.

It doesn’t mean that at home it was all an accordion of joy because, at the end of the day, where there is pain and discomfort there are tears and rejection. His children also lived it; and also, in a certain way, they channeled the torment and redirected the afflictions towards the pentagram: When his father and I were going through this separation process, Milan wrote two incredible songs, the kind that make you cry.

That stage is remembered today by Barranquilla as a bondage whose release represented an awakening for his mind and heart. To the aforementioned newspaper, he confesses that many of the things he wanted to do in Barcelona remained an attempt, that he simply gave them up to put his relationship first: There were many sacrifices for love. For a long time, I put everything aside to be next to Gerard so he could play football.

