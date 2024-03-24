Nacho Duato charges against his ex Miguel Bos: Everything he does or happens to him is the best

Nacho Duato has revealed in an interview with I Donate who does not maintain a relationship with Miguel Bos, who was his partner. And, furthermore, she has accused him of being untrue by denying her words that the dancer had been the love of her life. That’s a lie. Lately, he’s become fixated on me We were together because we were two really cute kids, we loved going places and having everyone look at us, period. What infatuation or what nothing! We have loved each other more as adults than when we were young.

In fact, from his words it is clear that it did not seem right to him to bring him back to the news, at 67 years old, for something that happened a long time ago. And without asking my permission or advice. I’m not talking to him right now.

And he thinks about the singer’s current relationship with his country: What happens to Miguel is that he is bounced back to Spain, where he had to leave due to a debt with the Treasury. He now lives in Mexico, a country that last year claimed thousands of murdered lives., and even he was robbed in his own house. And yet, as everything he does or happens to him is the best, says that it is the most wonderful place in the world, that they have welcomed him like never before. That’s why he talks like that about Spain, which before was only freer to make ladybug jokes and about my husband hitting me at New Year’s Eve galas. What idiocy.

Ideals

Furthermore, Duato, in the interview, speaks bluntly about his political ideas, when asked if one becomes conservative with age. People on the left do not have the heritage of conservatism. In Russia, for example, despite communism, people are faithful to the traditional values ​​of family, homeland.

I am left-wing, yes, but for me the most important thing is music; and When one loves art so intensely, one lives in a calmer way, with more poise, more depth.adds the one who was one of the best dancers in the world.

And he tells who was to blame for his departure from the National Dance Company. 14 years ago, a Minister of Culture told me to leave because, according to him, my success eclipsed the Company. It bothered them, for example, that we went to New York and the posters advertised my photo and, in a corner, a small logo of the Ministry. What they don’t understand is that managers They want to fill the rooms and what I was selling was my imagelike when they put up a giant poster of Cristiano Ronaldo in Puerta del Sol. They couldn’t stand it.

