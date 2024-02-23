Wendy Williams, diagnosed with aphasia and dementia

Wendy Williams has set off alarm bells, again, as a result of a new health problem which came to light this Thursday, although doctors diagnosed it in 2023. The 59-year-old presenter suffers from primary progressive aphasia and frontotemporal dementia (DFT), as collected by your medical team through a statement that they have made public.

Wendy would not have received confirmation of these diagnoses if it were not for the diligence of her current care team, whom she chose, and the extraordinary work of the specialists at Weill Cornell Medicine. Receiving a diagnosis has allowed Wendy to receive the medical care she needs. The decision to share this news was difficult and was made after careful consideration, not only to advocate for understanding and compassion for Wendy, but also to raise awareness about aphasia and frontotemporal dementia and support thousands of people facing similar circumstances, reads part of the letter.

The medical team remains hopeful

Aphasia is a condition that impairs language and communication abilities, while frontotemporal dementia is a disorder that affects cognitive functions.. Even so, the medical team maintains hope in the face of this diagnosis, given that the arrest was early, but there is no treatment to alleviate the ravages of this disease.

Most importantly, she maintains her trademark sense of humor and receives the attention she needs to ensure she is protected and her needs are met.. She appreciates the kind thoughts and good wishes sent her way. The master of ceremonies The Wendy Williams Show suffers the same illness as Bruce Willis, who retired two years ago after doctors diagnosed him with aphasia. News that shocked Hollywood.

The National Aphasia Association assures that One million people in the United States suffer from aphasia. 180,000 cases are diagnosed each year in men and women, who have the same chances of suffering from this disease.