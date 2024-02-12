Julin Contreras, after being accused of non-payment: I want to move and they ask me for a year in advance

In recent months a lot has happened on television. Among them, the media resurrection of Julian Contreras. Carmina Ordez’s son, who had been away from the public front line for several years, returned in style: as a guest at Friday! and starring in a controversy as a result of the statements from his former landlady, one Arnzazuwhich I confess in We’ll see Contreras’ repeated non-payment in the house in the Madrid town of Mstoles.

That ended in an eviction in February 2023 and an outstanding debt. I do not know exactly the figure of what he owes me because it is not only what he has not paid, there are also the receipts that he has owed (…) The figure is closer to 30,000. I can’t give you an exact one because interests and things that are important also come into play, the woman said a few weeks ago.

As if that were not enough, Arnzazu added that Contreras had stopped paying the rent because he prefers to use the money he has for other things, not because a judge has seized his account and left it at zero and, on top of that, he left the house in quite bad shape.

It’s miserable and you can’t consent

The other part of the version was offered by Fran Rivera’s brother in front of some microphones. Europa Press that they managed to intercept him. I want to make it clear that the situation is not, at all, what is being told.he began, adding that he is suffering from defamation that is not fair and that he is addressing both legally and judicially, which is how things should be done.

Related news

Furthermore, he considers that all this is unfair, indecent and will have its legal consequences, so where to speak definitively will be before a court: What you cannot do is on a television set look for what you cannot get in court. It is miserable and cannot be tolerated.

Then he sentenced with a sentence in which he hoped to express the problems that the supposed eviction has caused him when renting a home: Imagine what publicity this is. Now I want to move and they ask me for a year in advance. And that is outrageous, it is unfair if not illegal.